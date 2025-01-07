Nanoleaf reveals three smart lights, plus a spooky LED face mask at CES 2025

Nanoleaf revealed a bunch of new products at CES 2025. Along with the usual lineup of smart lights, it also debuted an LED Light Therapy Face Mask, marking the brand’s first foray into the wellness industry. Like most light therapy masks, the one from Nanoleaf looks a bit terrifying. But since it’s an advanced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Level 2 certified skincare device, it’ll likely become a popular choice among shoppers.

The Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is now available for preorder and costs $150. That makes it much more affordable than other devices, which can climb over $500. Despite the low price, it’s packed with useful features. This includes clinically proven red and Near Infrared Light (NIR) treatments to reduce fine lines, acne, and uneven skin tone, as well as stimulate collagen production.

You’ll also have access to seven different modes to target specific concerns. Featuring medical-grade components and an ergonomic (yet spooky) design, it looks like a solid entry point for anyone seeking a light therapy mask.

Aside from this wellness product, Nanoleaf brought three new smart lights to CES 2025 — the Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp, PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, and 4D V2.

The Multicolor Floor Lamp offers over 16 million colors and boasts a sleek, modern design. It works with Nanoleaf’s Sense+ Switch for added functionality and can be controlled via the Nanoleaf mobile app. It also supports Matter. The PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip features a unique zigzag design that can easily contour around the back of your monitor, creating a light show that mimics the colors on your screen.

The 4D V2 uses a similar bendable lightstrip design as the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, allowing you to attach it to the back of your TV for responsive color matching.

Nanoleaf also used CES 2025 to launch Nanoleaf Premium. This software subscription gives you access to the new Orchestrator and Scenescapes features, which can use real-time song detection to create rich color palettes or create a calming scene for relaxation. The service will cost $2 per month or $20 per year.

To learn more about all the above products or place a preorder, head over to the official Nanoleaf website. And for more lighting options, check out our roundup of the best smart light bulbs, featuring not just Nanoleaf, but also Wyze, Sengled, and Philips.