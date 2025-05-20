Nanoleaf reveals two gorgeous new smart lights for your home and garden

Nanoleaf is one of the biggest names in smart lights, offering a variety of bulbs, panels, and even a unique skylight with support for over 16 million colors. That lineup is expanding today with the launch of the Nanoleaf Rope Light and Nanoleaf Solar Garden Light — two striking new products that look like an excellent way to bring a pop of color into your home.

The Nanoleaf Solar Garden Light is arguably the most exciting of the two, as the company hasn’t ventured into the outdoor space too often. Sold as a two-pack for $50, the Garden Light is Nanoleaf’s first-ever solar-powered lighting solution. Built with an IP65 weatherproof rating, eight LED branches that splay out from a central stem, a built-in daylight sensor to toggle the lights on and off, and support for a variety of RGB colors plus tunable whites, it should make a fun companion for most outdoor spaces.

If the solar panel isn’t enough to keep the lights juiced up, you can give them additional power via a USB-C port.

The Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights join the existing Nanoleaf Outdoor Essentials catalog, which includes the Outdoor String Lights and Permanent Outdoor Lights.

Nanoleaf also revealed the Rope Light. Created to be highly flexible for added customization options, the five-meter rope can bend and twist in any direction — allowing you to whirl it up into a variety of designs. It offers addressable RGB lighting, a silicone diffuser for smooth illumination, and highly customizable colors and patterns thanks to the Nanoleaf App. It’s available now for $70.

Along with revealing two new products, Nanoleaf also announced it’ll be rolling out products to over 2,500 Walmart locations. So if you prefer to shop in person, be sure to keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks as Nanoleaf finalizes its massive brick-and-mortar rollout.