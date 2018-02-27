Submit your clip to the ‘Nestie Awards,’ the best videos captured by Nest Cam

Share

Awards season is upon us, with the Academy Awards right around the corner and the Emmy Awards still in the rear-view mirror. But instead of watching the festivities from home, you can be a star this season, too — at the annual Nestie Awards. It’s a contest that Nest Labs holds every year to celebrate the best video clips taken by the company’s line of home security cameras and the results are everything from hilarious to heartwarming to downright strange. And one of your family’s video clips could make it to the top.

This year, more than 300 submissions made their way to Nest. The company will select five to 10 winners, who will receive a collection of Nest products, a year of Nest Aware for free, and a trophy to be displayed with pride.

Last year’s categories ranged from Oscars-esque ones like Best Picture and Best Visual Effects, to silly ones such as Best Dog in a Lead Role and Best Breakthrough Performance. As you might expect, there is also a category dedicated to embarrassing moments caught on camera: Best Fall.

While Nest’s cameras are designed to monitor your home security, this contest shows that the cameras can capture some unexpected moments and even precious family memories as well. Whether your Nest Cam caught your baby’s first steps, a supernatural occurrence, the weird things your dog does when you’re not around, or the hilarious pranks your relatives play on each other, you can get recognized at the Nestie Awards. Submit the best of your best video clips here, or watch some of the clips that others have submitted. Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s winners.

Nest Labs is a home automation company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that specializes in smart home devices, such as Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, alarm systems, and of course, security cameras. A few years after launching its first product, the Nest Learning Thermostat, the company was acquired by Google for $3.2 billion in 2014. Nest’s products are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, meaning that users of Amazon’s Echo devices can control Nest devices by simply speaking commands to Alexa.