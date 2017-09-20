Nest finally breaks out of the thermostat market with new security products

Why it matters to you For years, Nest's main claim to fame has been a smart thermostat. That all changes with its launch of a suite of security products.

Nest has come a long way since its days as simply a smart thermostat creator. The Alphabet-owned company announced a slew of new products, including a full-blown home security solution, on Wednesday, September 20. The launch, which includes the Nest Secure alarm system, Nest Hello video doorbell, Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera, and corresponding software and services, doubles the company’s portfolio of hardware and helps to show that Google’s $3 billion investment was a good one. The company also announced a Nest + Yale lock and Google Assistant capabilities on its Nest Cam IQ Indoor camera that will be enabled via a software update and made available to all existing customers this winter.

The Nest Secure alarm system — the biggest of the products announcements — includes the Nest Guard, Nest Detect, and Nest Tag. The Guard — touted as the “brain” or hub of the operation — promises to serve as an all-in-one security base, providing the alarm, keypad, and motion sensor, as well as the voice behind the system. The Guard has a keypad but also can be controlled via a fob. Then there’s the Detect, a magnetized sensor that claims to sense both motion and light movement. If you place it on a window, it’ll tell you when the window has been opened. If you place it on a wall, it will sense motion in a room. The last component of the alarm system is the Nest Tag, a fob you can add to your key chain that allows you to easily arm and disarm the Nest Secure system even if you don’t have a passcode. All you have to do it hold the fob against the Guard. Nest promises that the setup is simple and will take 30 minutes or less.

Nest also debuted its first video doorbell, which combines the security and intelligence of a Nest Cam with the functionality of a doorbell. And rounding out the announcements is the Nest Cam IQ outdoor security system, an outdoor security camera that promises to be tamper- and weather-resistant.

“When we looked at the home security market, we saw a similar landscape to when we entered the thermostat market,” said Matt Rogers, Nest’s founder and chief product officer. “Just as people tend not to use programmable thermostats because of their complexity, the current home security offerings are also a huge pain to live with. We set out to design a product that isn’t just effective during a security incident, but is delightful and easy to use when people are at home with their families, living their lives, which is the vast majority of the time.”

Pre-orders for Nest Secure can be placed today, and the Nest Secure starter pack (which includes Nest Guard, two Nest Detects, and two Nest Tags) will retail for $499. The Nest Cam IQ outdoor can also be pre-ordered now for $349. Items will be shipped in November. The doorbell does not yet have a price but will be ready for market in 2018.