 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Arlo enhances home security offerings with new Arlo Total Security plans

Jon Bitner
By
The Arlo Total Security package on a blue background.
Arlo

Arlo is expanding its home security offerings with the new Arlo Total Security subscriptions. These plans start at $10 per month and provide members with not just professional monitoring services, but also all the hardware they need to secure their property.

Not to be confused with the existing Arlo Secure lineup, Arlo Total Security plans are an entirely new set of monthly subscriptions. There are three tiers to choose from, though all include professional monitoring, hardware (such as sensors and cameras), and free shipping. The cheapest tier is Starter at $10 per month, featuring a security keypad, All-In-One Sensor, and Yard Sign. The Advanced with Video plan is the most expensive at $50 per month and is loaded with cameras and sensors.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a closer look at the three options.

Starter ($10 per month)

  • Security System Keypad Hub
  • All-in-One Sensor (x2)
  • Yard Sign

Starter Plus

  • Security System Keypad Hub
  • All-in-One Sensor (x10)
  • Yard Sign
  • Cellular and battery backup

Advanced with Video

  • Security System Keypad Hub
  • All-in-One Sensor (x10)
  • Yard Sign (x2)
  • Cellular and battery backup
  • Pro 5S 2K Camera (x3)
  • Pro 5S 2K Battery (x4)
  • Dual Charging Station
  • Anti-Theft Mount (x3)

Keep in mind that your existing Arlo Secure plan will run in conjunction with the new Total Security plans, so consider checking out the details of your current plan before springing for a new one. The big selling point of these subscriptions is that they offer everything you need for a robust home security system — including hardware. The existing Arlo Secure plans don’t include hardware and must be purchased separately.

Related

The Advanced with Video plan is the most compelling of the Total Security options, though it’s much more expensive than all other plans offered by Arlo. Note that the other two plans don’t include cameras — which are typically an integral part of home security systems. If you’re looking for alternatives, check out our roundup of the best DIY home security systems, which includes products from SimpliSafe, Ring, and Honeywell.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
How much does it cost to install security cameras?
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro on wall.

The cost of installing security cameras varies widely, and there are multiple factors you need to consider beyond the initial price. If you choose to have them professionally installed, expect to pay more than if you put them up yourself. You’ll also want to look at ongoing subscriptions and memberships, which are often required for most products -- including popular ones from Ring, Blink, and Arlo.

Trying to figure out your budget before investing in security cameras? Here’s a closer look at every expense you’ll incur during the process.
How much will installation add to your bill?

Read more
U.S. government to launch a new cybersecurity program for smart home devices in 2024
The US Cyber Trust Mark logo on an off-white background.

Smart home devices are only becoming more popular, and it seems they’ve now piqued the interest of the U.S. government. On July 18, the Biden administration announced a new cybersecurity certification and labeling program for smart devices that will help customers find devices that are “safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks.”

The so-called U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program is intended to get manufacturers thinking more carefully about the cybersecurity of their products and ensure they’re safe for the general public to have in their homes. It’s not expected to roll out until 2024, but the program would cover a wide range of products, including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart thermostats, fitness trackers, and more.

Read more
Ring Indoor Cam vs. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera: which is best?
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table

If you’re looking for a reliable indoor security camera, it’s hard to go wrong with the Ring Indoor Cam or Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. Both can capture crystal clear footage, are highly customizable, and sync with smartphone apps so you can review all your notifications. Amazon recently launched an updated version of the Ring Indoor Cam -- but is it better than the aging Arlo Essential Indoor Camera?

Here’s a closer look at the Ring Indoor Cam and Arlo Essential Indoor Camera to help you decide which is best for your smart home.
Video quality and cost

Read more