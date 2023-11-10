Arlo is expanding its home security offerings with the new Arlo Total Security subscriptions. These plans start at $10 per month and provide members with not just professional monitoring services, but also all the hardware they need to secure their property.

Not to be confused with the existing Arlo Secure lineup, Arlo Total Security plans are an entirely new set of monthly subscriptions. There are three tiers to choose from, though all include professional monitoring, hardware (such as sensors and cameras), and free shipping. The cheapest tier is Starter at $10 per month, featuring a security keypad, All-In-One Sensor, and Yard Sign. The Advanced with Video plan is the most expensive at $50 per month and is loaded with cameras and sensors.

Here’s a closer look at the three options.

Starter ($10 per month)

Security System Keypad Hub

All-in-One Sensor (x2)

Yard Sign

Starter Plus

Security System Keypad Hub

All-in-One Sensor (x10)

Yard Sign

Cellular and battery backup

Advanced with Video

Security System Keypad Hub

All-in-One Sensor (x10)

Yard Sign (x2)

Cellular and battery backup

Pro 5S 2K Camera (x3)

Pro 5S 2K Battery (x4)

Dual Charging Station

Anti-Theft Mount (x3)

Keep in mind that your existing Arlo Secure plan will run in conjunction with the new Total Security plans, so consider checking out the details of your current plan before springing for a new one. The big selling point of these subscriptions is that they offer everything you need for a robust home security system — including hardware. The existing Arlo Secure plans don’t include hardware and must be purchased separately.

The Advanced with Video plan is the most compelling of the Total Security options, though it’s much more expensive than all other plans offered by Arlo. Note that the other two plans don’t include cameras — which are typically an integral part of home security systems. If you’re looking for alternatives, check out our roundup of the best DIY home security systems, which includes products from SimpliSafe, Ring, and Honeywell.

