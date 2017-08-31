The Nest E is the new, cheaper version of the Nest Thermostat

Why it matters to you Nest's smart thermostat remains one of the best devices on the market and now the company may offer an even cheaper version of it.

In the world of smart thermostats, few stack up to the example produced by Alphabet’s smart home brand, Nest, and according to Bloomberg, its flagship device is about to get a whole lot cheaper. Typically a $250 unit, rumor had it Nest was hard at work designing a model intended to retail for under $200. And now, those rumors have proven true. Nest has released a redesigned version of its thermostat, called the Nest Thermostat E, which will start shipping tomorrow for the price of $169.

Not a complete replica of its standard thermostat, the new release ditches the original’s metal edges and leans on cheaper interior and exterior components to bring the final price down. The latest generation of the Learning Thermostat maintains its circular shape while adding a white ring and screen. It’s a lot less of a standout piece than the original — it’s far more simplistic, though it still boasts almost all the same features as its older sibling.

The smart thermostat is internet connected, can be controlled via the companion app, and will use your phone to track your location so it can tell if you’re in the house or away, and can then make temperature adjustments as needed. The only difference from a functional perspective between the E and the original is that it doesn’t have “farsight,” a not-so-useful feature that basically has the thermostat turn on its display when you’re across the room.

As is the case with many hardware releases and rumors, much of this is speculation and might change dramatically, with the final devices or releases looking and functioning quite differently. However, for a company that doesn’t typically release new products, it’s a promising sign.

Update: The Nest’s glass interface could be replaced by plastic.