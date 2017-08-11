Need a doorbell security system upgrade? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 could help

Why it matters to you Want to see who's at the door without answering the door? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can help.

The doorbells of years past may have been dumb as doorknobs, but that’s certainly not the case for the Ring Video Doorbell 2. The latest product from smart home company Ring, this new video doorbell builds upon the company’s previous offerings. But while some remakes aren’t any better than the original, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bucks that trend.

The $199 connected home device made its debut earlier in the summer, promising a number of upgrades over its predecessor. For starters, it boasts a higher-resolution video output than the original at 1080p (as opposed to 720p). And the night vision function of this doorbell has improved, thanks to its IR sensors. Plus, you can view the camera’s feed on Amazon’s Echo Show (though you can’t talk to people directly through this particular Amazon device).

While Ring has a few other smart doorbells, including the Video Doorbell Pro and Video Doorbell Elite, those require hard-wiring in order to function. So even though the Video Doorbell 2 isn’t as slim and sleek as the Pro and Elite versions, it has the benefit of being to run completely off of battery power (the battery can be easily replaced). That means it’s far easier to install and can also be affixed to a wider range of locations.

In fact, the new battery is another key differentiator. Whereas the original doorbell required users to remove the entire unit from the frame and plug the battery into a charger for five to six hours, the new doorbell allows you to slide the battery right out and plug it into a MicroUSB cable. And while it will still take the same amount of time to charge, the battery lasts for about three months.

In terms of other features, the Video Doorbell 2 boasts two-way audio with noise cancellation, motion detection, and weather resistance. Whenever the doorbell detects someone at the door (either because someone moves or rings the bell), you’ll receive a smartphone alert. From there, you can view the camera feed and communicate directly with your visitor.

So if you’re looking for some peace of mind, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 may be a good place to start.