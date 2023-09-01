 Skip to main content
Google’s Nest Aware service is getting more expensive

Phil Nickinson
By
Nest Aware settings on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus — the optional subscription services that allows for cloud-based recording on Google’s Nest cameras — are getting more expensive in the U.S., U.K, and Australia.

Current subscribers are receiving emails alerting them to an 33% increase for Nest Aware, going from $6 a month or $60 a year to $8 a month or $80 a year. Nest Aware Plus — which doubles  event video history from 30 to 60 days and adds 24/7 video history — is going from $12 a month or $120 a year to $15 a month or $150 a year. The new pricing already is in effect for new subscribers.

You can still use Nest cameras without Nest Aware for live visibility. You just lose out on the recording and intelligent alerts.

While Google didn’t a reason for the price increase in its email to subscribers, a help page does say that “Subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”

News of the increase comes as Nest prepares to shut down its Nest Secure home security service in the spring of 2024, and also amidst a sluggish and awkward shift of features from the core Nest app to the Google Home app. (For example: The Nest Doorbell doesn’t actually work in the Nest app and requires the Google Home app instead.)

The email continued: “We remain committed to helping our customers get the most out of their Nest devices and will continue to bring new features and innovations to Nest Aware over time.” No word yet on what those new features or innovations may be.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Google Home (Nest Audio) vs. Amazon Echo
Echo 4th Gen

If you're thinking about buying a smart speaker, you might be undecided on what to get. We hear you. With all the news and info you hear about the two most popular voice assistants, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it's hard to know which one to choose. Given their usefulness from playing music to some other stuff you probably didn't know they could do, it's no wonder they're so invaluable.

While the original Google Home speaker has long been discontinued (the name lives in the all-purpose Google Home app), Google's line of smart Nest speakers, like the Nest Mini and Nest Audio, carry on the tradition with updated features.

This gizmo tracks your TP usage and automatically orders more when you get low
homeplenish-splindle toilet paper holder

Smart home appliances have a tendency to border on solutions-for-nonexistent-problems territory, and no place is that more apparent than the CES show floor. This year is no different. Case in point: A smart toilet paper holder from a company called Homeplenish that keeps a tab on your usage and then  automatically orders more from your Amazon account when you’re about to run out.

Homeplenish says its device will prevent people from hoarding rolls as its algorithm can automatically predict when you’ll need more and order it on your behalf beforehand, unlike some alternatives that tend to buy replacements on a set schedule. Since the smart holder integrates with Amazon’s “Smart Reorder” platform, it also takes into account delivery times and calculates the ideal reorder time frame to ensure “there is never too much or too little towel and tissue on hand.”

Lenovo Smart Display vs. Google Nest Hub
5 google assistant smart display features worth checking out lenovo 10 inch with 768x768

Many of us are investing in home hubs, where we can get virtual butler service, smart home control, and organization of our smart home gear at our beck and call. While Amazon’s Echo devices and Google Nest Hubs are two of the granddaddies of home automation technology, Lenovo also makes a home automation hub that piggybacks on the power of the Google Assistant. So should you get the original Google Nest Hub or look to Lenovo’s Smart Display?
Does the Lenovo Smart Display work with Google Home?
Google Nest Hub Max John Velasco/Digital Trends

It’s important to note right out of the gate that both the Google Nest Home Hub and Hub Max are native Google devices, and obviously, Google Assistant is built-in and works seamlessly on these products. Google Assistant can do a lot for you, from answering questions to making calls and appointments, maintaining lists, and keeping you updated on the latest news.

