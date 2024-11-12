The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is the fifth generation of Nuki’s popular smart lock, and with previous generations performing well overseas, this one is finally getting a U.S. release. Slated to arrive in Europe later this year and stateside in early 2025, the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is aiming to be one of the fastest — and most stylish — smart locks on the market.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is its striking design. The stainless steel smart lock exudes luxury, and it’s more elegant than most smart locks available today. With an LED indicator and little else, it’s a streamlined device that should look great on most doors.

Recommended Videos

Aside from looking great, you’ll find the usual lineup of smart home features — including a mobile app to lock or assign access permissions, Auto Unlock, and support for Matter, Google Home, Apple Home, and Amazon Alexa.

One of the biggest improvements Nuki made for this generation is a new motor that allowsthe Smart Lock Ultra to unlock your door in about 1.5 seconds. That’s quite a bit faster than most currently available smart locks, which often take 2 or more seconds to complete the task. And when it’s cold outside or you’re holding bags of groceries in your other hand, every second counts.

There’s also been a change in batteries, as the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra features on-door charging. The built-in lithium-ion battery takes about two hours to charge and runs for about six months. What’s a bit quirky about this, however, is that you charge the device directly on your door.

Instead of swapping out a battery pack or replacing disposable batteries, you’ll have to run a cable from a nearby outlet up to the installed smart lock. Your purchase comes with a lengthy 2-meter charging cable — so hopefully you have an outlet within six feet of your front door.

The Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is compatible with existing Nuki accessories, and since it doesn’t come with a keypad, the Keypad 2 might be a good item to bundle with your purchase. There are certainly some quirks to the upcoming Nuki release, but no doubt it’s a unique option for shoppers interested in a streamlined aesthetic.

The European version of the Nuki Smart Lock Ultra is now available for preorder for 349 euros. Expect the U.S. version to arrive sometime in early 2025. For more options, check out our roundup of the best smart locks.