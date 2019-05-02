Share

Previous Next 1 of 5

Allergy season is hard upon us and will continue to inflict suffering into November. To help you breathe easier at home, Amazon and Walmart slashed the price of the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier. The Coway is one of the best air purifiers you can buy, and as a Digital Trends reviewer wrote, the Mighty air purifier “punches well above its weight when it comes to value.”

Coway’s 4-stage filter system is the primary reason this air purifier leads the pack. The first stage is a washable pre-filter that removes large particles from the air including hair, fur, and dust. In the second stage, an advanced activated carbon odor filter traps harmful gases, bad odors, and smaller particles. That means step two removes cooking smells, musty odors, pet odors, and the gases from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as paint.

The Coway Mighty air purifier’s third stage is where many air purifiers start. A true HEPA filter traps 99.7% of the allergens and contaminants in the air as small as o.3 microns. So household dust, pet hair and dander, pollen, and tobacco smoke don’t stand a chance in stage three. The fourth and final stage is Coway’s Vital Ionizer, which cleans and freshens the air with negative ions.

LEDs on the Coway Mighty display the current air quality in your home. The control panel also has a timer and a filter life indicator for both the washable pre-filter and the replaceable HEPA filter. You can control the fan speed manually with three settings, but the Coway will control the fan speed for optimal operation when put in auto mode. In Eco mode, the purifier’s air quality detection automatically stops the fan to conserve energy if the Coway Mighty doesn’t detect pollutants for 30 minutes.

The Coway Mighty AP-1512HH was designed to clean the air in rooms up to 361 square feet. The Coway’s clean air delivery ratings (CADR) are Dust: 246 cubic feet, Pollen: 240 cubic feet, and Smoke: 233 cubic feet. The standard formula for translating CADR numbers into room size is to multiply each rating by 1.5. The Coway’s CADR ratings multiplied in that fashion average 360 square feet, the equivalent of a room that measures approximately 18 feet by 20 feet.

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier is an Amazon customer favorite, with an average 4.4-star rating on a 5-star scale from 1,390 customer reviews.

Amazon usually sells the Coway AP-1512-HH Mighty air purifier for $223, and Walmart lists its regular price as $253. Both merchants have the Coway Mighty on sale for $162. If you’re looking for a great deal on a powerful air purifier, take advantage of this deal.