Got 20 minutes and $7.45 million to spare? Watch DJ Ryan Lewis’ pitch for his home

Why it matters to you This 20-minute video puts traditional real estate listings to shame.

There are sales pitches and then there are sales pitches, and DJ and record producer Ryan Lewis’ 20-minute video tour of his home is the latter. In what might be the most creative way to sell a home ever, the producer (who you might know best as a frequent collaborator of hip hop artist Macklemore) has created what could you classify as a short film titled “Allen Stone’s Invasion of Privacy.”

As the name suggests, the video stars Allen Stone, a successful soul and R&B singer in his own right, as an intruder on Lewis’ sprawling 7,610 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home. And if you’ve 20 minutes to spare, it’s safe to say that this little film is good for a laugh.

But as entertaining as it is, it’s also a surprisingly effective way to give a virtual tour of Lewis’ home. And given that he hopes to sell the property for $7.45 million, it’s no wonder that he’s pulling out all the stops when it comes to convincing the public that this is a home worth buying.

The home, located at 3035 Perkins Lane West in Seattle, “boasts 150 feet of salt water beach in the quiet suburb of Magnolia, just a few miles from downtown. With a western exposure, it has panoramic views of the sound, mountains, and sunsets from each of the three floors and terraces,” according to the home’s website (yes, the home has its own website).

Windermere Real Estate, which is responsible for the listing, gives a little more information, noting that the estate features 150 feet of salt water beach, an open floor plan “complemented by custom updates including Venetian plaster, gold leaf ceilings, flamed granite, polished marble, and much more.” Lewis also enjoyed a library, theater, and bar.

So why exactly would Lewis leave such a piece of paradise behind?

“Ryan is switching to a smaller footprint in Seattle so he can spend more time pursing his music ventures in L.A. and New York,” Windermere broker Casey Price told GeekWire. “One project Ryan has been working on is Kesha’s new single ‘Praying,’ which debuted in early July.”

But hey, Lewis’ loss could be your gain … if you have $7.45 million to spare.