Samsung has a new AI cordless vacuum that’s more powerful than Dyson

By
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
Samsung / Samsung

Samsung has been busy the last few weeks, announcing a number of additions to its smart home and digital appliances offering – first in refrigeration, then washing and drying, and now in vacuuming. The company hasn’t been in the vacuum game as long as the likes of Dyson, but it’s just announced what it claims to be “the most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner in the world”. 

The cordless vacuum was revealed at Samsung’s Welcome to Bespoke AI global event in Frankfurt, Germany earlier in March, which we were at so we’ve seen this new delight in the flesh. Building on the Bespoke AI Jet cordless vacuum, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra features up to 400W of suction power, which is how it has come to claim the world’s most powerful. For context, Dyson’s Gen5 Detect has 280W of power.

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
Samsung

What else does the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra offer?

Along with the 400W of suction power, which Samsung claims is thanks to the HexaJet Motor and its “unique Hexagon stator structure with a second-stage diffuser and an impeller with the reduced thickness [to] improve airflow and increase motor efficiency”, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra has an upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 and advanced HEPA filtration system. Samsung also says this cordless vacuum will run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge, which is 30 minutes longer than what Dyson claims for its Gen5Detect.

The AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 senses the brush load and vacuuming air pressure in order to classify six different cleaning environments, such as carpet or flooring. Once detected, Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech will automatically adjust cleaning performance, changing the suction power and brush speed to suit. It’s said this mode will reduce battery power use by 21 per cent compared to using the vacuum in Mid mode.

As for filtration, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra features a Multi-layered Filtration system with HEPA filtration built in. The system is designed to effectively trap fine dust, with Samsung claiming it offers a filtration efficiency of 99.999 per cent and will capture dust particles as small as 0.3µm. 

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra but given that it is pitched as more powerful than the likes of the premium Dyson Gen5 Detect, we suspect the price will match.

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
