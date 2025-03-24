Samsung’s new fridges can open their doors with a voice command

Samsung has revealed a selection of new refrigerators to its range of home appliances, with each of the 4-Door, 4-Door French Door and Side-by-Side models all seeing the introduction of a 9-inch AI Home screen, enforcing the “screens everywhere” approach the company detailed for its appliances at CES 2025.

The 9-inch AI Home screen is designed to deliver users opting for Samsung’s latest refrigerators with a range of extra functions, from being able to control SmartThings connected appliances and keep track of energy consumptions through SmartThings Energy, to keeping a family informed and connected through the Daily Board feature or streaming songs through Spotify.

Select 4-Door and 4-Door French Door models will also have an enhanced AI Vision Inside feature, which is an integrated camera that can recognise specific food you put in and take out of your fridge. Four more food items have been added to the list of items the fridges can distinguish, bringing the total to 37, but you can also save processed food items with names too, allowing for tailored recipe recommendations and meal planning. Ask your fridge to come up with a recipe for broccoli and lemons and it will give you some ideas – trust me, I tried it and it worked.

Bixby plays a big part in the new refrigeration offering from Samsung too, with the company’s voice assistant not only able to recognise the voice of different family members and reply accordingly, but you can ask it to open your fridge door and the door will fully open towards you. I tried this too and I can see a use for it when you come home from the store with your hands full. The new refrigeration range also has an Auto Open Door feature however, allowing you to tap a particular area on the door to open the fridge door if you don’t want to use your voice.

What other new tech do Samsung’s latest fridges have?

Smart features aside, and there’s new Hybrid Cooling technology within the new Samsung fridges for some models too, designed to keep food fresher for longer and maximise space inside. The technology uses the conventional compressor and the Peltier module together to deliver additional cooling when the internal temperature of the fridge increases or AI predicts a potential rise, such as your routine Sunday afternoon grocery shop.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the price details for its new refrigeration range as yet, but we will update this story once we have those. The 4-Door Refrigerator will have the 9-inch AI Home Screen and it also comes in a Kitchen Fit design that requires just 4mm from the sides and 20mm from the top to squeeze into place.

The 4-Door French Door Refrigerator meanwhile, is destined for North America and available in various configurations, including a 32-inch Family Hub and a 9-inch AI Home.

The Side-by-Side Refrigerator will also come in multiple screen options, including the 21.5-inch Family Hub and 9-inch AI Home.