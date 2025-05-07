Setting up your smart home is about to get a lot easier

Say goodbye to (some) smart home woes. New user-facing features are coming to Matter that will make it easier than ever to set up your smart home and circumvent some of the more finicky, frustrating parts of adding new devices. The features come as part of the 1.4.1 specification announced today by the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

The most useful feature of this update is Multi-Device Setup QR Code. Some smart devices (like a pack of lightbulbs) currently require you to scan each bulb individually and set it up in-app before moving on to the next. Not only is this time-consuming, but you often have to scan the code while the device is powered on. Since the QR code is usually found at the base of a device, it can be a tricky proposition.

With this new update, users will only need to scan a single QR code to set up multiple devices at one time. Of course, that’s dependent on the manufacturer enabling the function in its devices.

Another useful feature is the ability to set up a device through an NFC connection. This isn’t technically new; both Apple HomeKit and smart light company LIFX, among others, have used this function for years now, but it wasn’t a popular choice throughout the industry. By making it part of the Matter protocol, it can spread to a wider range of devices.

The final notable update is called Enhanced Setup Flow. Let’s say you’re using the Google Home app to set up a new device, but you have to agree to the manufacturer’s terms and conditions. Normally, it would kick you out of the Home app and into the app for that specific device. With ESF, you can agree to the terms and conditions without leaving the Home app.

1.4.1 is the first “dot” release for Matter, and these changes are relatively small — but they mark an update addressing some of the primary complaints users have with the protocol, and anything that makes managing a smart home easier is a welcome addition.