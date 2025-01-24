Sihoo’s best ergonomic office chairs are extra cheap this week

Table of Contents Table of Contents M57 Full Mesh — $180 $299 40% off Doro C300 — $240 $400 40% off

If you’re not feeling comfy in your home office chair, it can make the whole day a pain. That’s why ergonomic office chairs are so important. Right now, we’re seeing that two of Sihoo’s premium office chairs are discounted by 40%. And, while the getting is good, you can save an additional 10% off with a “secret” (it’s not that secret, we’re going to tell you about it) code. If you put the code DT10OFF in during checkout you’ll get the additional 10% off. The deal lasts through the end of January, so take a moment to look at both of the applicable chairs and make a decision that’s right for you.

M57 Full Mesh — $180 $299 40% off

Their M57 Full Mesh is a chair designed for those of us with a more sedentary lifestyle. It’s not always an easy thing to admit about ourselves, but if we do tend to sit too much it helps to get a chair that matches the lifestyle. The M57 Full Mesh has mesh everywhere from the headrest to the seat, providing cool all-day comfort. And, despite mesh not appearing to be the best material for holding weight, the M57 Full Mesh supports bodies up to 330 pounds. You can recline back to 126 degrees and an adjustable lower back and lumbar support will keep you feeling good no matter which position you adopt. Tap the button below to choose between a black, grey, and light grey color, and don’t forget to input code DT10OFF for an extra 10% off upon checkout.

BUY NOW

Doro C300 — $240 $400 40% off

The Doro C300 has all of the key features that you should look for in an ergonomic chair. Let’s start with the overall build — it supports bodies up to 300 pounds and has a backrest designed around the body, and the whole thing is certified by BIFMA and TUV. Then, we see that the armrests have 4D adjustability and a highly-adjustable headrest to make sure the Doro C300 fits the needs and quirks of your body. Next, a lot of the Doro C300 is effortless — between self-adjusting lumbar support and a weight-sensing mechanism when you recline, Sihoo’s Doro C300 helps you stay comfortable even as your mind gets absorbed with the task at hand. Finally, choose a color that suits your style. The black is a classic mesh office chair look that suits any office, while the white gives off youthful, modern office vibes. Tap the button below to see if you agree, and don’t forget to input code DT10OFF to get your extra 10% off.

BUY NOW