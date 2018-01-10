To sleep, perhaps — new SleepScore Labs partnership will guide you to dreamland

Carlsbad, California-based SleepScore Labs made a couple of interesting announcements this week that should widen the market and diversify its offerings. The company’s flagship product, SleepScore Max, is a non-connective, bedside sleep monitoring device that measures qualities like time spent in total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, REM sleep, and time to fall asleep, among other measures.

This week, SleepScore Labs announced an exclusive partnership with Williams Sonoma, Inc., to bring a new product to the retail company’s mass audience. The new product is the “Robin Sleep System,” which combines the SleepScore Max with Williams Sonoma’s Robin Pocket Spring Mattress set, which will be made available online and through select stores including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm, and Williams Sonoma Home. The retail company has been exploring new enterprises lately, including most recently augmented reality.

“The Robin Sleep System is where sleep and innovation meet. The world’s most advanced non-contact sleep monitor pairs with the comfortable and proven Robin mattress to help millions achieve high quality sleep,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “It’s an honor to be the first consumer-sleep tech device in WSI’s home furnishing stores, and to combine our goals to foster healthier lifestyles through sleep.”

Over 80 percent of participants surveyed by SleepScore Labs about the new Robin Pocket Spring Mattress reported falling asleep more easily and waking up without trouble in the morning. Additionally, over 50 percent of respondents described a substantial improvement in their sleep quality.

The exclusive Robin Sleep System, which includes a fully functional SleepScore Max and Robin Pocket Spring Mattress Set, is available starting in twin size at $629. The companies are also selling the SleepScore Max individually for $149 and the Robin Spring Mattress Set starting at $519.

Curating a Sleep Ecosystem

In another new initiative, SleepScore Labs announced an initial lineup of curated sleep products and technologies — something it calls a science-based “sleep ecosystem” — to help the company and its partners further tap the estimated $60 billion sleep market.

Products and services on SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem have been evaluated and tested based on personal sleep measurement data measure by SleepScore Max after an extended period of use. The recommendations include white noise and fan sound-masking devices, a music-enabled pillow, blue light generators, a DNA-based sleep app, and a snore-detecting solution named as one of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things.”

“SleepScore Labs’ mission is to help people sleep, feel, and live better while advancing the science of sleep health – and that starts with amassing accurate big data around sleep to feed into the most comprehensive ecosystem exclusively dedicated to sleep,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “With more than 3 million nights of objective sleep data, we have quality insights on how people truly sleep. As our large user base grows, SleepScore Labs continues to evaluate the efficacy of products that claim to improve sleep based on objective and self-reported data.”

SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 as a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P. to help people sleep, feel, and live better.