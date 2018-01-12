Wiz Connected Light wants its smart bulbs to adapt to your lifestyle

Wiz Connected Light has announced a new function for its smart lights that will enable your home lighting to figure out your regular activity level throughout the day and night, then automatically provide the most suitable lighting at any given moment. The new feature is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas.

“It is well-known that lighting affects health, especially mental health and serenity, and the new scheduled presets control how a light behaves when you turn it on at any point over a 24-hour period,” said the company in a press release. That means the lighting system can go from subtle light in the bedroom when you first wake up, to bright light in the living room during the afternoon, to dim light in the kitchen for that midnight snack or water trip.

Users can schedule these presets on the schedules menu of the Wiz app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Pay. The remote or voice activation with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa can be used to set up the system. Each room’s schedule is depicted with a clock face, making setup and customization pretty straight-forward. Simply tap on a Light mode icon to adjust the light brightness for any time of day, and hold the button down longer to change a phase’s start time or duration. Each room can have up to five unique light phases — it’s all up to the user.

If you find that your scheduled presets need some adjusting, you can change them easily and take advantage of any of the 64,000 shades of white and 16 million color choices that Wiz smart bulbs offer. Don’t want to go through the setup process? Wiz created some commonly used presets that are already installed in the system, so you can opt for this hassle-free solution instead.

Wiz’s smart lighting solutions are also compatible with many other Internet of Things (IoT) products for countless usage scenarios, allowing your lights to integrate seamlessly with the rest of your connected home. The full range of Wiz smart LED light bulbs, recessed lighting, and contemporary luminaires can be found online at HomeDepot.com and BedBathandBeyond.com.