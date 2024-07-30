The SodaStream Terra is on sale with a $40 discount

Carbonated water is a love or hate concoction for most folks, but those who enjoy the fizz and bubbling of these tasty beverages can also tell you just how expensive canned and bottled seltzer water can become. To that end, we came across an awesome sale on a SodaStream product that could change your world.

It’s the SodaStream Terra, otherwise known as SS’s Sparkling Water Maker. Right now at Best Buy, you’ll be able to take home this convenient small appliance for only $60, which is $40 less than the normal price of $100. The Terra is a unique contraption that has our full, undivided attention!

Why you should buy the SodaStream Terra

The Terra is the kind of small appliance you’ll probably find yourself using more than you think you would. At first glance, it may seem like you’ll have a lot of figuring out to do, but the reality is that the Terra’s operation couldn’t be more simple. With a C02 cartridge loaded up, just pump the carbonation button at the top to add that fizz! We’re also glad that SodaStream decided to use Quick Connect tech for its swappable 60L C02 capsules, making it easy to keep the carbonation going!

The Terra is compatible with 0.5L and 1L carbonating bottles, and both sizes are dishwasher-safe. While the base appliance is only designed to carbonate water, you can purchase many different types of SodaStream flavors. There’s even soda, mocktail, and cocktail options! The Terra’s sleek finish makes it a natural addition to most countertops, and it’s also small enough to tuck against the backsplash when not in use. And as for colors, you’ll have your choice of Black, Blue, Red, or White.

There are new Best Buy deals every day, and we’re not sure how long this one is going to last. So if you’re interested, we’d click the “buy” button right now! Save $40 when you purchase the SodaStream Terra through Best Buy. You may also want to check out our list of SodaStream Prime Day deals, many of which are still active.