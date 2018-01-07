Digital Trends
Somfy enters U.S. market with new outdoor security camera at CES 2018

somfy outdoor camera somfyoutdoorcamera garragedoor preview
Do you worry about home security when you’re not around? You can rest a little easier with an electronic pair of eyes that keeps tabs on things at all times.

Somfy Systems, Inc. makes its U.S. entry into smart home security with the Somfy Outdoor Camera, which will be showcased at CES 2018 this week. The system was awarded with the CES Innovation Award 2018.

To prevent an intruder from entering the home, the Somfy Outdoor Camera first takes on a preventive approach. A customized voice alert will play when an unexpected person enters into the specified zone. If the intruder does not leave within a preset time, the built-in 110-decibel siren will sound. With SomfyVision technology, the camera can distinguish human movement from other types of movement, such as that of a pet or car. This minimizes the potential for a false alarm.

Wondering if the camera will record clear footage? The device offers 130-degree Full HD vision, night vision, and 8x zoom. Thanks to infrared LEDs, users can monitor their homes during daytime or nighttime. High Dynamic Range (HDR) function also helps to fix lighting problems, including bright sunlight or shade. Users can stay connected at all times with on-demand streaming, listen and talk functions, and downloadable 10-second video clips.

Available in white and dark gray, the Somfy Outdoor Camera should integrate seamlessly with most home exteriors. The device is part of Somfy Protect, a new smart home security line that also includes the Somfy One and the Somfy Indoor Camera, the only indoor security cameras on the market that include a motorized privacy shutter.

“Now the convenient and trusted smart home technologies for which Somfy has always been known are also helping to keep families safe and with supreme peace of mind.” says Tracy Christmann, director of marketing for Somfy North America.

The Somfy Outdoor Camera and Somfy Protect will be available to the U.S. market in the fourth quarter of 2018.

