 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Spring allergy relief is here (and on sale!): shop Tineco’s limited-time deals now

By
family spending time together at home
Tineco / Tineco

Spring is in the air and so are allergens. If you are among the millions who struggle with dust, pet dander, and pollen entering your home every day, you know the battle against indoor allergens is real. Thanks to Tineco, help is here. As a leader in smart home cleaning, Tineco is launching its Anti-Allergy Campaign, highlighting innovative cleaning solutions designed to ward off allergens. Even better? From March 13 to March 31, you’ll get exclusive savings across Tineco’s product lineup! Use the promo code TinecoSpring2025US at checkout on the official Tineco web store.

Shop Tineco Sale

Say Goodbye to Dust Clouds: The PURE ONE Station 5 Revolutionizes Allergy-Friendly Vacuuming

woman cleaning her home performing various tasks
Tineco / Tineco

Key Allergy Benefit: No-touch dustbin emptying and 12-stage 99.99% filtration system.

  • No-Touch Dust Emptying: when emptying traditional vacuums, they can release dust back into the air. The PURE ONE Station 5 eliminates this problem with its self-emptying dustbin, keeping your home clean and allergen-free.
  • 12-Stage Filtration System: captures 99.99% of fine particles, including pollen, pet dander, and dust mites – this is an essential tool for allergy sufferers.
  • Powerful Suction & Smart Sensor Technology: automatically adjusts suction power accordingly when it detects dirt and handles deep cleaning with minimal effort.

Buy Now

Related

Mold & Mildew Beware: The Carpet One Cruiser Delivers Allergy-Safe Carpet Cleaning and Drying

man using carpet cleaner while pet looks at him
Tineco / Tineco

Key Allergy Benefit: true drying function prevents mold and mildew growth.

  • Deep Cleaning Power: lifts and removes dust, pet hair, and pollen from carpet fibers, tackling allergens where they hide.
  • True Drying Function: unlike traditional carpet cleaners that leave carpets damp, the Carpet One Cruiser uses advanced drying technology to prevent moisture buildup and reduce the risk of mold and mildew – a common allergen trigger.
  • Smart Water Flow & Heat Control: keeps carpets clean without overwetting

Buy Now

Reach Every Corner: The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Banishes Hidden Allergens from Hard Floors

child jumps on sofa while mom vacuums
Tineco / Tineco

Key Allergy Benefit: 180° lay-flat design for deep cleaning under furniture.

  • 180° Lay-Flat Design: unlike standard mops and vacuums, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 can lay completely flat, allowing you to clean under beds, couches, and other tight spaces where dust collects.
  • Dual Tank System: keeps clean and dirty water separate so fresh water is always used when washing floors.
  • Smart iLoop Sensor: detects dirt and adjusts cleaning power to eliminate dust, pollen, and pet hair without spreading them around.

Buy Now

Don’t Miss Out: Tineco’s Spring Anti-Allergy Sale Ends March 31!

For a limited time, March 13 – March 31, you can save on all Tineco accessories and products, including the PURE ONE Station 5, Carpet One Cruiser, and FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. Use TinecoSpring2025US at checkout on the official Tineco web store.

Don’t delay – breathe easy and refresh your home this spring with Tineco’s best cleaning solutions. Buy now & save big!

Why Tineco?

Tineco is a pioneer in smart home cleaning technology. AI-driven sensors, advanced filtration systems, and powerful cleaning performance make Tineco a superior, allergen-free home environment.

With years of expertise, Tineco continually pushes the limits of what cleaning appliances can do. They provide products that are designed with real homes and families in mind. Whether you have pets, kids, or seasonal allergies, Tineco products are built to meet each person’s unique needs by working smarter – not harder – so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your home.

Every product in Tineco’s Anti-Allergy Campaign is made with one goal in mind: to help you breathe easier and live in a cleaner and healthier space.

Experience the difference today!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nikki Dual
Nikki Dual
Nikki is a tech-savvy problem solver, deal hunter, and self-proclaimed gadget enthusiast. She has an English degree from San…
Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

You can't put a price on your home's security, but you can enjoy discounts along the way by buying the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The device is more affordable at just $60, following a $40 discount to its original price of $100, but we're not sure how long this lowered price will last. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it's highly recommended to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell adds another of protection to your home by allowing you to see, hear, and speak with whoever's outside your door. It's perfect for the average home, according to your Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, because it's affordable while still offering the same basic functions as its predecessor. Improvements include a 1080p camera with a 155-degree field of view, an additional motion zone that's easy to customize, better night vision, and noise cancellation on the microphone so that conversations through the Ring Video Doorbell will be clearer.

Read more
Want to go solar? Bluetti’s Black Friday deals mean now is the best time to do so
BLUETTI AC300 solar power station and B300 batteries in a field.

Going solar, while commendable, can also be pretty expensive. That's true whether you're going with a smaller system and just a couple of panels, or a much larger one with lots of panels -- like mounting them on the roof of your home. Usually, the long-term cost savings, and sometimes the credit incentives, offset that cost, but it's not something you'll see right away. So, one of the best times to grab a system is when there's a deep sale, but that doesn't happen too often. Well, now it has, and there's a lot to choose from thanks to Bluetti.

Bluetti's first entry in the solar market, the AC200 MAX power station, was a huge success, selling out constantly, as many pined for its wonderfully reliable support. The team has since released many products to market, and they're all on sale for Black Friday. If you've been waiting for this opportunity, now's your chance to get an amazing deal on a solar power station and generator. You can ditch your gas generator, or just go with something much more efficient and environmentally-friendly.

Read more
Target Black Friday deals are NOW ON — what to shop today
The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.

If you've been looking forward to the best Black Friday deals that will be offered this year, the wait is over because some retailers have already rolled out amazing discounts ahead of the shopping holiday. Target is one of these retailers with early Black Friday deals, including Black Friday headphone deals and Black Friday monitor deals, among many other product categories that are on sale.

Shop with confidence from Target because of the retailer's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you buy anything from Target and then the product's price goes lower, you can submit a proof of purchase and the retailer will match the price that you paid. The policy is valid until December 24, so what are you waiting for? Check out some of the Target Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

Read more