Spring allergy relief is here (and on sale!): shop Tineco’s limited-time deals now

Spring is in the air and so are allergens. If you are among the millions who struggle with dust, pet dander, and pollen entering your home every day, you know the battle against indoor allergens is real. Thanks to Tineco, help is here. As a leader in smart home cleaning, Tineco is launching its Anti-Allergy Campaign, highlighting innovative cleaning solutions designed to ward off allergens. Even better? From March 13 to March 31, you’ll get exclusive savings across Tineco’s product lineup! Use the promo code TinecoSpring2025US at checkout on the official Tineco web store.

Say Goodbye to Dust Clouds: The PURE ONE Station 5 Revolutionizes Allergy-Friendly Vacuuming

Key Allergy Benefit: No-touch dustbin emptying and 12-stage 99.99% filtration system.

No-Touch Dust Emptying: when emptying traditional vacuums, they can release dust back into the air. The PURE ONE Station 5 eliminates this problem with its self-emptying dustbin, keeping your home clean and allergen-free.

12-Stage Filtration System: captures 99.99% of fine particles, including pollen, pet dander, and dust mites – this is an essential tool for allergy sufferers.

Powerful Suction & Smart Sensor Technology: automatically adjusts suction power accordingly when it detects dirt and handles deep cleaning with minimal effort.

Mold & Mildew Beware: The Carpet One Cruiser Delivers Allergy-Safe Carpet Cleaning and Drying

Key Allergy Benefit: true drying function prevents mold and mildew growth.

Deep Cleaning Power: lifts and removes dust, pet hair, and pollen from carpet fibers, tackling allergens where they hide.

True Drying Function: unlike traditional carpet cleaners that leave carpets damp, the Carpet One Cruiser uses advanced drying technology to prevent moisture buildup and reduce the risk of mold and mildew – a common allergen trigger.

Smart Water Flow & Heat Control: keeps carpets clean without overwetting

Reach Every Corner: The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Banishes Hidden Allergens from Hard Floors

Key Allergy Benefit: 180° lay-flat design for deep cleaning under furniture.

180° Lay-Flat Design: unlike standard mops and vacuums, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 can lay completely flat, allowing you to clean under beds, couches, and other tight spaces where dust collects.

Dual Tank System: keeps clean and dirty water separate so fresh water is always used when washing floors.

Smart iLoop Sensor: detects dirt and adjusts cleaning power to eliminate dust, pollen, and pet hair without spreading them around.

Don’t Miss Out: Tineco’s Spring Anti-Allergy Sale Ends March 31!

For a limited time, March 13 – March 31, you can save on all Tineco accessories and products, including the PURE ONE Station 5, Carpet One Cruiser, and FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. Use TinecoSpring2025US at checkout on the official Tineco web store.

Don’t delay – breathe easy and refresh your home this spring with Tineco’s best cleaning solutions. Buy now & save big!

Why Tineco?

Tineco is a pioneer in smart home cleaning technology. AI-driven sensors, advanced filtration systems, and powerful cleaning performance make Tineco a superior, allergen-free home environment.

With years of expertise, Tineco continually pushes the limits of what cleaning appliances can do. They provide products that are designed with real homes and families in mind. Whether you have pets, kids, or seasonal allergies, Tineco products are built to meet each person’s unique needs by working smarter – not harder – so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your home.

Every product in Tineco’s Anti-Allergy Campaign is made with one goal in mind: to help you breathe easier and live in a cleaner and healthier space.

Experience the difference today!