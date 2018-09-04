Digital Trends
Smart Home

Tado’s new app provides advice, as well as energy-saving thermostat controls

Denny Arar
By

Looking for help keeping your home comfortable? At IFA 2018 in Berlin, Tado — an up-and-coming competitor in the smart thermostat market — introduced a revamped lineup and a redesigned app that not only controls settings but offers advice on how best to improve the comfort of your home climate.

The V3 line builds on the energy-efficiency technology in the Tado Smart AC Control (for people with legacy air conditioners), Smart Thermostat, and Smart Radiator Thermostat, all of which work with popular smart home managers such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

This time around, the spotlight is on the V3’s new Air Comfort Skill, which processes information on your home’s temperature, air freshness, the number of people present, and the weather outside to offer suggestions for improving the environment. Some involve changing thermostat settings, but others address less high-tech tasks.

For example, the Air Comfort feature can tell you when to open windows and how long to keep them open in order to keep comfortable when air pollution or pollen counts are high. Other suggestions can help reduce humidity. The app will even suggest when to air specific rooms.

Tado says following this sort of advice can not only make you more comfortable, but reduce health risks such as exposure to mold, improve productivity during working hours, and help you sleep better at night.

Air Comfort joins a set of features already available in Tada products, including geofencing (the ability to manage settings in specific locations), weather adjustments, detection of open windows, scheduled adjustments, and reports. Tada says you can customize the app to activate only those features you want to use.

tado v3 ifa 2018 plus smart thermostat

Tado customers can also use the app to order boiler repairs, schedule annual maintenance, get a quote on a new boiler, or subscribe to a service that offers additional automation features.

Tado is introducing its new V3 Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Thermostats in Europe, where they can be ordered on Amazon. The company says its products can reduce heating bills by up to 31 percent, and offers a money-back guarantee if they don’t pay for themselves within a year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
Up Next

What is a smart display?
Temi Robot
Smart Home

Temi is your personal robot butler, like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels

If you’ve been dreaming of a domestic robot or a smart speaker that can follow you around the house, then Temi could be just what you're looking for. We went hands-on with the personal robot at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Simon Hill
krups sub home beer dispenser
Emerging Tech

Can this tabletop Krups keg really deliver a perfect pour? We asked beer snobs

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold pint of beer from your favorite pub, but didn’t want to leave the house? With the Krups SUB Home Beer Dispenser you can tap your favorite beer in your own home.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Smart Home

The best humidifiers for your home or office

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
simplisafe
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
best rice cookers hamilton beach digital simplicity thumb
Smart Home

Say goodbye to instant rice: Five rice cookers that do it right

Forget instant rice. A good rice cooker is an economical way to make healthy rice at home, without having to turn to your stovetop. Here are our favorite models, from the likes of Hamilton Beach and Aroma.
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Amazon Echo Show
News

It’s no joke: Alexa is now installed on more than 20,000 devices worldwide

Amazon's Alexa is one of the most popular digital assistants on the market and IFA Berlin was a prime opportunity for the company to showcase that growth. The software is now available on more than 20,000 devices with more on the way,
Posted By Eric Brackett
amazon ifa 2018 keynote dealerscope rob stott
Smart Home

Inspired by Star Trek, Amazon wants us to talk to everything, everywhere

Amazon keynoter Daniel Rausch told IFA 2018 attendees how Alexa voice-control has grown an enthusiastic customer base, partnering with manufacturers and developers. The conversion to voice control platforms has only begun.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo plus prod
Product Review

Amazon's Echo Plus transforms Alexa from a secretary to a smart-home sorcerer

The Echo Plus was announced in Sept 2017, and we quickly got our hands on one, eager to test out the embedded smart home hub. Now, a year later, we’re taking a fresh look at the device. Is Alexa still so smart?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
johnson controls glas thermostat translucent touchscreen press
Product Review

Glas may be gorgeous, but this spendy thermostat is no smarter than the rest

A stunning OLED screen tops the prettiest thermostat we’ve reviewed in years. But GLAS lacks the brains required to justify its premium price. Read more about it in our full review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
synaptics audiosmart far field voice tech
Home Theater

New TCL TVs can hear your every word — even in noisy rooms

Synaptics' Audiosmart far-field voice (FFV) tech takes voice control to new levels with TCL's new line of televisions, which have Alexa built-in and were introduced at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Bruce Brown