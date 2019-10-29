The Da Vinci water faucet has a neat trick up its spout

Unless you have a glass handy, trying to get water into your mouth from a faucet can be a messy experience, with most of it running through your fingers and splashing over your face as you try desperately to get the last few drops close to your lips.

That’s why the Da Vinci Fountain Faucet from Virginia-based innovator Steve Waddell caught our eye.

Waddell’s ingenious creation, which recently landed on Kickstarter, includes a small hole in the top of the main stem that offers a steady arc of water at the flip of a lever.

While it still produces a regular flow of water through the main spout, having the option to redirect the passage of the water through the hole on the top offers a myriad of benefits, many of them highlighted in the video above.

The limited flow should result in less water waste, while at the same time making it much easier to perform tasks such as brushing your teeth — with less mess on the countertop. It also means more space on the top or in the cabinet as you’ll no longer need to keep a glass nearby.

Another advantage is that folks with back pain or other chronic health conditions won’t have to bend so much when using the bathroom sink.

Waddell has been working on the Da Vinci Fountain Faucet for almost five years, getting through a bunch of iterations and prototypes before arriving at the final design.

“Along the way, we identified the highest quality materials like solid, lead-free brass and ceramic disc valves to optimize every aspect of our faucets,” the inventor said in a release, adding that the industry “has fostered remarkably little innovation in over a century.”

Waddell’s unique faucet has already received funding double that of its $5,000 goal. An early-bird pledge of $239 offers a 4-inch centerset faucet featuring a polished chrome finish, with an estimated delivery date of December 2019. Variations on the design have a higher price tag, though all of the early-bird deals offer a saving of 50% on the final retail price. And if you’re not happy with your Da Vinci Fountain Faucet, Waddell says buyers can get a full refund within 30 days.

Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are packed with awesome products, but as always, be sure to do your homework before coughing up cash for any of the projects.

