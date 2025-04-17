 Skip to main content
Meet OKO, it automates plant care so you can easily go green

Oko
Oko / Oko

If you like the idea of a home full of lush green life, but can’t quite imagine caring for it all, then the new OKO plant care assistant could be for you.

OKO takes the technology used by farmers to manage large scale crops, and puts that in your home.

All that means a selection of smart sensors that can keep a close eye on your plant, and let you know its needs via your phone.

The idea is to give you a verdant home without the stress or guesswork that can come with being a plant parent.

At the time of publishing OKO is on Kickstarter where it has already beaten it’s goal and still has 27 days to go.

How does OKO work?

The OKO unit can be attached to your plant’s soil where it is able to track water, temperature, air humidity and pH.

The OKO app will connect to the smart sensor and then alerts you, like getting a message, when your plant has a need to tend to.

OKO uses WiFi and Bluetooth for connectivity and features a rechargeable lithium battery that should last up to three months on a single one hour charge via USB-C.

The app also features a care calendar so you can see when you last watered, added fertilizer, or took a photo to add into that timeline.

All this tech comes from an MBE-awarded agritech engineer that works in just this area with farmers at scale. So you can expect this to be well thought out and built to task.

How much is OKO?

At time of publishing, you can back this project on Kickstarter to get in on some early backer deals.

Buy a single or a bundle for multiple plants. Prices start at $78 for a full sensor, for super early birds, then move to $85 for Kickstarter backers. Or go for a twin pack from $130 or the full five pack from $300.

