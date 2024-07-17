There was a big oversight when I got my PC. No internal Wi-Fi adapter. My office area does not have quality wired internet access. This simple USB Wi-Fi adapter, however, has saved the day and given me consistently good Wi-Fi access for the past year or two. It’s the TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter, and this deal on it is one of my favorite Prime Day TP-Link deals. If you’re a Prime member (or sign up for Prime with the Amazon Prime free trial) you can get one, too, for just $40. That’s a savings of $30 off of its usual $70 price point. Pair it with a fast router from one of these Prime Day router deals and you’ve got yourself a recipe for reliable internet on any device with a USB-A port. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see more about why you’ll like this adapter.

Why you should buy the TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter

The TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter is considered to be one of the best Wi-Fi adapters for its adaptable usage, fast speeds, and consistent lag-free internet. One thing we generally do not like about this Wi-Fi adapter is its standard cost, as we find that there are plentiful acceptable Wi-Fi adapters under $50. With this Prime Day deal, one of the few issues with the TP-Link AX1800 is resolved.

Pretty much no matter where you are or what you put it into, the TP-Link AX1800 is going to work well. You can stick it in your laptop or desktop, as I’ve done in the image above, in “flash drive stick” mode, with the option to pull out an antenna flap for more reliability. There’s also an included stand that you can plug it into that connects to a longer USB cord. In this way, you can change the area from which your computer receives Wi-Fi reception. This means that even if your device is in a bad corner of the room or is getting interference from other devices, you are likely able to still get some Wi-Fi power.

To grab your TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter at a price of $40, all you need to do is tap the button below and be an Amazon Prime member. Even if you aren’t a Prime member now, you might able to sign up via a free trial, enabling you to save $30 off of this adapter, which is usually $70. Then, you can use that Prime membership to shop other top Prime Day deals on tech gadgets and other things you love.