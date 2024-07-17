 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The WiFi adapter that saved my internet is $40 for Prime Day

By
The TP-link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter in my PC.
Digital Trends

There was a big oversight when I got my PC. No internal Wi-Fi adapter. My office area does not have quality wired internet access. This simple USB Wi-Fi adapter, however, has saved the day and given me consistently good Wi-Fi access for the past year or two. It’s the TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter, and this deal on it is one of my favorite Prime Day TP-Link deals. If you’re a Prime member (or sign up for Prime with the Amazon Prime free trial) you can get one, too, for just $40. That’s a savings of $30 off of its usual $70 price point. Pair it with a fast router from one of these Prime Day router deals and you’ve got yourself a recipe for reliable internet on any device with a USB-A port. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see more about why you’ll like this adapter.

Why you should buy the TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter

The TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter is considered to be one of the best Wi-Fi adapters for its adaptable usage, fast speeds, and consistent lag-free internet. One thing we generally do not like about this Wi-Fi adapter is its standard cost, as we find that there are plentiful acceptable Wi-Fi adapters under $50. With this Prime Day deal, one of the few issues with the TP-Link AX1800 is resolved.

Pretty much no matter where you are or what you put it into, the TP-Link AX1800 is going to work well. You can stick it in your laptop or desktop, as I’ve done in the image above, in “flash drive stick” mode, with the option to pull out an antenna flap for more reliability. There’s also an included stand that you can plug it into that connects to a longer USB cord. In this way, you can change the area from which your computer receives Wi-Fi reception. This means that even if your device is in a bad corner of the room or is getting interference from other devices, you are likely able to still get some Wi-Fi power.

To grab your TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter at a price of $40, all you need to do is tap the button below and be an Amazon Prime member. Even if you aren’t a Prime member now, you might able to sign up via a free trial, enabling you to save $30 off of this adapter, which is usually $70. Then, you can use that Prime membership to shop other top Prime Day deals on tech gadgets and other things you love.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals: $300 off a powerful Dell
The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i on a white background.

There continue to be some great Prime Day deals happening at the moment so we've narrowed things down to the very best desktop computer deals. In particular, all-in-one PC deals are handy for those short on space but wanting an all-in-one unit for their home rather than a laptop. We've tracked down all the best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals so you can save big on major brands like HP, Acer, and Dell Prime Day deals too. Here's what we recommend.
The best Prime Day all-in-one PC deal
Inspiron 27 All-in-One -- $1,300, was $1,600

 

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day Sale 2024: TV, headphone and appliance deals
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's July 16, and you know what that means: It's day one of Prime Day, so the deals are flowing. But Amazon is not your only source for amazing Prime Day deals today. Several other retailers are joining the sales event, and Best Buy is one of our favorite sources of Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more. While you're at it, you might also check out the Walmart Prime Day deals, and Target, too. Back to Best Buy, you can find things like amazing Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day gaming PC deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With so much to shop at Best Buy today, we thought we'd track down the best of what Best Buy has to offer for Prime Day. Read onward for all of the deals we think you should take a look at, and make a purchase if you see something you like, as there's no telling when a deal could expire.
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

If you're after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there's surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we've collected here. Whether you're planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers. There are even some Prime Day MacBook deals here for Apple fans.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals in 2024: AirPods, MacBooks, iPads
Best Prime Day Deals

We're about halfway through the first day of Prime Day 2024, which means most deals have already dropped. If you've been holding off buying an Apple product until some great Prime Day deals, then you'll be happy to know that this is your sign, and now is the time. Even better, it seems that Apple and other retailers are pulling out the stops when it comes to Apple's products, as we're seeing quite a few great deals across the board. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but if you'd like to check out a few more options, be sure to check out these Prime Day MacBook deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals, and Prime Day headphones deals.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled for July 16 and 17. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. There is no guarantee they will last until midnight on Wednesday.

Read more