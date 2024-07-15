Prime Day router deals: TP-Link, eero, Netgear, Google, more

Yes, you can always rent a router from your ISP, but if you want better speeds from your home Wi-Fi network, you should think about upgrading your router through the fantastic offers that are available from this year’s Prime Day deals. Getting a new device from Prime Day router deals will let you access the latest standards and improved connectivity while enjoying lowered prices due to the shopping holiday’s discounts. You’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on some of these router deals.

Best Prime Day router deals

If your router is already outdated, an upgrade through this year’s Prime Day router deals may give a jolt of speed to your home’s Wi-Fi network. There are different brands and models to choose from so it may take a while if you’ll be narrowing them down yourself, but fortunately, we’ve already done that for you and have listed our top picks below. You’ll still have to be quick though, because these discounts may disappear at any moment.

Best Prime Day mesh router deals

To improve the range of your Wi-Fi network and cover every single corner of your home or office, you’re going to want to turn your attention towards Prime Day mesh router deals. These devices are extremely helpful while also being very easy to set up, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get a mesh router for cheaper than usual. There’s always high demand for discounts on mesh routers, so you should hurry in choosing what to buy because stocks are expected to run out quickly.

How to choose a router on Prime Day

As we’ve mentioned above, choosing a router for Prime Day starts with the decision on whether to go for a regular Wi-Fi router or a mesh router. For most families, a Wi-Fi router will be more than enough to support everyone’s online activities, but if you want to make sure that coverage extends to everywhere in the house, you should go for a mesh router instead. A mesh Wi-Fi system uses satellite routers that act as Wi-Fi hubs in different areas, so they’re more effective in improving the range of your Wi-Fi network than extenders that simply re-transmits data streams. Take a look at our roundups of the best Wi-Fi routers and the best mesh Wi-Fi systems to get an idea on the brands and models that you should target for Prime Day.

The newest models of routers support Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and you want to make sure that the router that you want to buy works with these standards for better connectivity. You should also know the maximum speed that’s provided by you internet service provider, because it would be a waste to purchase a router that supports speeds that are beyond the maximum capacity of your connection. You may also want to get a router with beam-forming technology if you want to focus your Wi-Fi signal in a specific direction instead of all directions, which will be helpful if you’ll be placing it in a corner or if you want a certain device to achieve maximum connection speeds.

Your decision on which among the Prime Day router deals to buy, however, will ultimately hinge on your budget. It’s highly recommended that you set the maximum price that you’re willing to pay for a router, and then get the model with the most advanced features that you can afford for that price. With the discounts of Prime Day, you may be surprised with the router that you’ll be able to get, as the savings for the shopping holiday can get really huge.

How we chose these router Prime Day deals

Our primary criteria for the Prime Day router deals that we recommended above is simple — the router needs to provide excellent value for money. That’s why we went with devices that are made by the most trusted brands in the industry, such as Netgear, TP-Link, Linksys, and Google. Their routers may be slightly more expensive than those offered by lesser known brands, but the extra cost is a small price to pay for the latest technology that you can find in these routers, as well as their durability. The last thing you’d want is to buy a router that doesn’t live up to your expectations.

These particular models of routers may be found across several retailers, with varying levels of discounts for Prime Day. With rival retailers challenging Amazon’s offers with price cuts of their own, it may be tough to keep up with all of the Prime Day router deals. We’re going to do the hard work for you though, as we’ll make sure that the links we’ve collected in this page will always lead to the lowest prices for these routers. Leave a bookmark if you want to stay updated with these router deals.