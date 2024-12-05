 Skip to main content
Get Copilot+ features for less with this Asus laptop deal

One of the best laptop deals right now is perfect for anyone who is seeking a Copilot PC. If you’re looking to enjoy AI features, check out the Asus ProArt P16 laptop which is $200 off at Best Buy. The laptop normally costs $1,900 but right now, you can buy it for $1,700. A high-end productivity-focused laptop which also packs a punch for some gaming too, this is an ideal workhorse of a PC. Here’s all you need to know about it alongside some insight into the wonders of Copilot.

Why you should buy the Asus ProArt P16 laptop

Asus features in our look at the best laptop brands thanks to the company being great at developing all-rounder laptops. The Asus ProArt P16 laptop is one such highlight. It has an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

In an unusual move for many laptops, the Asus ProArt P16 laptop also has a 16-inch 4K OLED screen with Asus’s Lumina OLED touchscreen technology looking great and allowing you to be more tactile either with your finger or a stylus. Adding to the cool features you don’t get from the other best laptops, the Asus ProArt P16 laptop has the Asus Dialpad which is an intuitive physical controller for fingertip control over all your key apps.

That all sounds great but the Asus ProArt P16 laptop gets better thanks to how it uses Copilot — the AI features everyone is talking about since its announcement. Through Copilot, you get things like Recall and Live Captions. Recall allows you to search across time to find the content you need while its Vision feature means it can now see what you see on the internet.

Learning how to use Copilot is simple so you can quickly gain insight into new languages via Live Captions, or you can transform your creations in no time. It’ll make your life so much simpler, especially when using such a powerful laptop like this one.

The Asus ProArt P16 laptop usually costs $1,900 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,700. A great laptop for getting work done at speed and in style, you’ll particularly love how well it works with Copilot AI features. Check it out now while the deal is still available.

