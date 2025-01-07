 Skip to main content
Immerse yourself for less with this Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor deal

Looking for great monitor deals to go alongside your gaming rig? Dell is the place to go. Today, it has the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor for $200 off. The impressive screen normally costs $900, but right now, you can buy it for just $700, which is a much more affordable price point to level up your gaming setup. The screen is perfect for connecting to your high-end gaming PC or console as it’s packed with great features, which means you’ll get the best from your gaming time. Here’s why this deal is too good to pass up on.

Why you should buy the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor

Buying one of the best monitors doesn’t really cut it when it comes to gaming, as you need more fast-paced related features. With the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, you get what you’d expect from the best gaming monitors compared to those aimed at work. A veritable checklist of all the essentials, the 27-inch screen is a QD-OLED panel, so you get all the benefits of an OLED panel, such as deep blacks and vibrant colors, along with a brighter picture than standard OLED.

The Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a high refresh rate of 360Hz. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync support, so you’re guaranteed a great-looking image.

Elsewhere, the QD-OLED technology provides fantastic clarity and high color purity, which eliminates glowing, haloing, and blooming around lights, while VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 adds to the deep nature of the blacks. There’s also 99.3% DCI-P3 coverage and an infinite contrast ratio. An ultra-fast 0.03ms response time in gray-to-gray is great to see, too. Other built-in tools add to the many ways to improve the looks of your games. All you really need is to make sure you have one of the best gaming PCs to get the most out of this high-end screen.

The Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is typically priced at $900, but right now, Dell is cutting its price substantially. That means it’s down to $700 for a limited time, which is a pretty good discount on such a high-end monitor. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, this is sure to appeal to you.

