Only hours left on Newegg’s $150 discount for this Acer Predator OLED gaming monitor

By
Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor.
Acer

Newegg is making a name for itself as an excellent source of deals for PC gamers with offers like this $150 discount for the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor. From its original price of $600, the display will be yours for a more affordable $450, but only if you hurry. With just several hours left on this bargain, there’s no time to waste. Proceed with your purchase of this gaming monitor as soon as you can, because once its price goes back to normal, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at the savings.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor

You won’t be able to fully maximize the capabilities of your gaming PC with an outdated screen — you’re going to need a display like the Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor. It offers WQHD resolution on its 27-inch screen for sharp details while playing the best PC games, while QD-OLED technology delivers stunning contrast, intense brightness, and perfect black levels. If you want a screen that will help you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games, you can’t go wrong with this gaming monitor.

Our computer monitor buying guide explains refresh rate as how often the images on the screen are updated, and response time as how quickly the monitor shows image transitions. The Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor exceeds our recommendations with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, which makes it perfect for enjoying fast-paced gameplay. It also comes with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which improves the immersive experience by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

