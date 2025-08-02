The TCL D2 Pro lets you open your doors like Tony Starks Iron Man

The TCL D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock is a new smart home lock that allows you to unlock your door simply by holding your hand up, drawing comparisons to Marvels Iron Man’s iconic repulsor blast pose. It uses AI-driven palm vein recognition technology, with TCL boasting 99.9999% accuracy and a 0.3-second unlock time, making it fast, reliable, and unaffected by moisture, dirt, or simply forgetting your door code. Unlike fingerprint or facial recognition, this biometric system scans the unique vein patterns in your palm, offering a hygienic, touchless entry method.

Key features include:

Multiple Unlocking Methods : Besides palm vein recognition, you can unlock the door using a keypad, key fob, physical key, the TCL Home Security App, or voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Local Data Storage : All biometric data and access logs are stored on the device, enhancing privacy by avoiding cloud-based risks.

Long Battery Life : Powered by a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery, it lasts up to 10 months (or 240 days in some reports) and includes a USB-C port for emergency charging.

Smart Home Integration : Supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for remote access, real-time notifications, and user management through the app, with features like temporary access codes and activity logs.

Durability : IP55 waterproof and dustproof, it operates in extreme temperatures (-25°C to 70°C), ensuring reliability in harsh weather.

Built-in Doorbell: Adds convenience for visitors.

The D2 Pro is part of TCL’s D2 Series, which also includes the D2 Plus (fingerprint-based, $119.99, powered by AA batteries for up to 8 months) and the base D2 model (keypad-only, $79.99). The D2 Pro retails for $169.99 but has been discounted to $135.99 during promotions like Amazon Prime Day with additional codes. It builds on the success of the D1 Pro, which earned Best of CES honors and topped Amazon’s smart lock sales for models over $150. Digital Trends has not reviewed the TCL D2 Pro yet but make sure to check out our Best Smart Locks of 2025.