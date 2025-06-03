This wild-looking Wyze security camera is powered by your light fixtures

Wyze has just launched one of the most bizarre-looking smart home devices I’ve ever seen. The Wyze Bulb Cam is a combination smart light bulb and smart security camera, and it’s every bit as wild as you’d expect. However, it also packs in some really cool functionality, as it’s entirely powered by your light fixture.

Jokingly referred to as a “cambulbera” by Wyze, the Bulb Cam is an outdoor security camera that doubles as a smart light. Featuring a fairly standard bulb format that screws into most fixtures, an adjustable camera is attached to the bulb that can manually extend, rotate, and tilt to help you find the best view for your property. A 160-degree field-of-view gives you impressive coverage, while the dimmable 800 lumen LED bulb lights up your property.

Toss in a microSD card slot, two-way audio, a 2K resolution, and support for the Wyze app, and you’ve got a well-rounded product for just $50. Of course, the big selling point is the elimination of both batteries and wires, as the device is built to run entirely off the power provided by your light fixture.

Along with the unique Wyze Bulb Cam, you’ll find the Wyze Accessory Bulbs up for grabs. These bulbs can be paired exclusively with the Wyze Bulb Cam to create a motion-activated network of lights across your property. They’re reasonably affordable at $16.98 each, though you can find bundles that knock the price down even further.

While the Wyze Bulb Cam might look a bit awkward, there’s no denying its versatility. Since you won’t have to constantly check battery life or deal with a clunky wired installation process, the Bulb Cam should appeal to just about everyone seeking a streamlined solution for their home security needs. It’s available now for $50. For more options, be sure to consider our roundup of the best home security cameras for alternatives from Arlo, Nest, and Ring.