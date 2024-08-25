 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Clean house quicker than ever with Tineco back-to-school deals

By
Tineco back to school featured image for Digital Trends.
Tineco

With the kids going back to school, and the rest of the family in play, it’s time to get back into the swing of a normal routine. Part of that routine certainly means cleaning the house. Depending on what tools you have at your disposal that could take a lot of work, or a little, and it could take a lot of time, or a little. If you’re leaning towards the ‘saving time and getting it done faster’ route you’ll be happy to know Tineco is featuring a bevy of back-to-school deals that can make that a reality. Several Tineco Floor One models are on sale, each with a unique set of features that are ideal for cleaning, whether you need to mop, clean up wet spills, or vacuum your rugs and carpets. We’ve gathered up the best deals for you below, along with a brief description of why you’d want a particular model. You can also skip the fanfare and head to Tineco’s Amazon store to begin shopping. Either way, let’s begin.

Top Deal: Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 — $459, was $599

A useful wet-dry vacuum cleaner with lots of power. Check. Up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Check. Triple-sided edge cleaning, self-cleaning support, and Flashdry to keep the brush fresh. Check. The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is one of the more advanced options here, but there’s one thing that truly makes it special: A 180-degree lay-flat design. That allows you to get under furniture, gaps, and in areas that you wouldn’t normally be able to with a traditional vacuum. If you want every single spot in your house clean, even the places you can’t really see, this is the one for you.

Tineco Pure One S11 — $210, was $350

This ultra-cordless stick vacuum is ideal for versatile jobs around the home. It’s lightweight, swaps between an extended stick-style vacuum and a handheld version, and is equipped with a ZeroTangle brush. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, enough to clean most single-family homes in one go. Moreover, the Tineco iLoop smart sensor adjusts cleaning power to match the dirtiness levels of the area you’re cleaning. More dust and debris? It works harder.

Tineco Floor One S5 Combo — $310, was $450

The Tineco Floor One S5 Combo is a smart wet and dry vacuum cleaner. To break it down, that means it’s a 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop for a variety of surfaces, including hard floors and carpets. You get enhanced edge and corner cleaning to snuggle into those hard-to-reach places, hands-free self-cleaning for the vacuum — so the brush roller and components remain clean — and a lightweight, ultra-quiet format. It weighs just nine pounds despite being so functional.

Tineco Floor One S5 — $320, was $500

Have some sticky messes? No problem. Pet hair and dander everywhere? That’s no problem either. The Tineco Floor One S5 can handle both wet and dry messes with ease. A digital display, paired with the iLoop smart sensor technology, will tell you precisely how dirty or clean the area is. Moreover, the clean water tank has received an upgrade over the previous gen to hold more and keep you cleaning for longer. One-press self-cleaning and easy maintenance ensures the Floor One S5 is always ready to go at a moment’s notice and all components are clean, instead of spreading an even bigger mess everywhere.

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro — $559, was $799

Thanks to MHCBS technology, the Floor One S7 Pro delivers continuous fresh water washing and efficient dirty water recycling the entire time it is in use. It is a wet and dry vacuum, if you haven’t surmised, with up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and lots of premium Tineco features. Dual-sided edge cleaning, thorough and easy-to-activate self-cleaning, and a centrifugal drying process for streak-free drying of the floor and surfaces are all onboard. An LED offers smart screen interactions and notifications while you clean, as well, keeping you in the loop and in full control at all times.

Tineco Pure One Station Furfree — $589, was $799

Designed to be an entire cleaning station, especially with its HEPA dock, this 4-in-1 system operates out of a multifunctional hub. After cleaning the vacuum station will self-clean, recharge, and stow your Pure One. You can also take advantage of up to 60 days of hassle-free use thanks to a three-liter eco dustbin built right into the station. You connect the vacuum and it empties for you automatically.

Tineco Floor One Switch S7 — $699, was $900

If you want a fully functional and multi-format cleaning set, this is the way to go. The Tineco Floor One Switch S7 is a 5-in-1 system with easy switching between the various options. It’s an all-in-one solution for every kind of mess you’ll encounter. It’s a vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, handheld wet cleaner, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This indoor pizza oven deal cuts the price from $400 to $200, today only
The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven with a pizza inside.

Pizza lovers who are on the hunt for affordable oven deals should set their sights on the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven, which is available with a 50% discount from Best Buy for an extremely limited time. From its original price of $400, it's down to only $200, but only for several hours more. You're going to miss this chance at $200 in savings for this pizza oven if you keep hesitating, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven
Do you always find yourself craving pizza, but you'd rather make your own at certain times than to always order a delivery? If you want an indoor pizza oven that's budget-friendly and easy to use, you can't go wrong with the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven. Designed for use in the kitchen with insulation technology for safety, its 12.5-inch square pizza stone is capable of making up to 12-inch pizzas of all styles, including Neapolitan and deep dish. This pizza oven can reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can achieve a crispy crust and bubbling cheese whenever you cook.

Read more
The Laifen Wave toothbrush combines oscillation and vibration for an ultra clean
laifen wave electric toothbrush deal july 2024 featured image with water splash

One of the biggest innovations in oral care was the move from the average, dumb toothbrush to a more effective electric toothbrush. But electric toothbrushes often use oscillations, circular movements, or vibrations to clean your teeth. What if they did both? That's the prevailing idea behind the Laifen Wave, the world's first electric toothbrush to combine high-frequency vibrations with an ultra-wide 60-degree oscillating motion. The vibrations alone deliver up to 66,000 interactions per minute to give you an unmatched, comprehensive clean. The motions also align ideally with dentist-recommended Bass brushing methods, emulating the professional dental care that you'd receive. Usually, you'd think an innovative piece of technology like this was available at a premium cost, but not this one. For Prime Day 2024, Laifen was offering some great deals on its innovative personal care appliances. While some of those deals are over, you'll find more available below.
Buy at LaifenTech Buy at Amazon
 
Why you should buy the Laifen Wave, an innovative electric toothbrush

The oscillation movement and vibrations work seamlessly to clean your teeth, offering what LaifenTech claims to be "three times" the cleaning performance of traditional electric toothbrushes. That's impressive, but more rewarding is the clean feeling you'll have when you're done brushing your teeth every time.

Read more
Beatbot’s new intelligent robotic pool skimmer: Hands-on with the iSkim Ultra
Beatbot iSkim Ultra innovative pool cleaning robot up close

Pools get dirty pretty quickly. Even if they're covered by a screen or patio roofing, debris still makes its way in. I know that for a fact because I have a pool. It's a saltwater pool, and in addition to maintaining the pump, filter, salt, and, by proxy, chlorine, I have to clean the patio deck, the pool surface, and much more. It's a neverending task. However, smart pool cleaners make that process both a little simpler and more effective. Like robot vacuums, they clean the pool for you autonomously. Of course, at the top of the smart pool vacuum market is Beatbot with its exceptional and innovative products. Until now, those products have primarily been designed to clean the bottom or floor of the pool.

Beatbot has a new product that specifically focuses on the water's surface. It's called the iSkim Ultra and it's the "world's first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance." Equipped with smart features via an app, the iSkim Ultra offers responsive remote access, a one-click return option, and scheduling for both cleaning sessions and clarifier dispensing. In addition, the natural and automatic water clarification system helps keep the water clean and clear. It automatically and evenly dispenses an eco-friendly and natural clarifier -- made from recycled crab shells -- to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues in the water and prevent scum buildup. But that, pun intended, is merely scratching the surface in regards to what the iSkim Ultra can do. Let's take a closer look.

Read more