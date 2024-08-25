With the kids going back to school, and the rest of the family in play, it’s time to get back into the swing of a normal routine. Part of that routine certainly means cleaning the house. Depending on what tools you have at your disposal that could take a lot of work, or a little, and it could take a lot of time, or a little. If you’re leaning towards the ‘saving time and getting it done faster’ route you’ll be happy to know Tineco is featuring a bevy of back-to-school deals that can make that a reality. Several Tineco Floor One models are on sale, each with a unique set of features that are ideal for cleaning, whether you need to mop, clean up wet spills, or vacuum your rugs and carpets. We’ve gathered up the best deals for you below, along with a brief description of why you’d want a particular model. You can also skip the fanfare and head to Tineco’s Amazon store to begin shopping. Either way, let’s begin.

Top Deal: Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 — $459, was $599

A useful wet-dry vacuum cleaner with lots of power. Check. Up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Check. Triple-sided edge cleaning, self-cleaning support, and Flashdry to keep the brush fresh. Check. The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is one of the more advanced options here, but there’s one thing that truly makes it special: A 180-degree lay-flat design. That allows you to get under furniture, gaps, and in areas that you wouldn’t normally be able to with a traditional vacuum. If you want every single spot in your house clean, even the places you can’t really see, this is the one for you.

Tineco Pure One S11 — $210, was $350

This ultra-cordless stick vacuum is ideal for versatile jobs around the home. It’s lightweight, swaps between an extended stick-style vacuum and a handheld version, and is equipped with a ZeroTangle brush. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, enough to clean most single-family homes in one go. Moreover, the Tineco iLoop smart sensor adjusts cleaning power to match the dirtiness levels of the area you’re cleaning. More dust and debris? It works harder.

Tineco Floor One S5 Combo — $310, was $450

The Tineco Floor One S5 Combo is a smart wet and dry vacuum cleaner. To break it down, that means it’s a 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop for a variety of surfaces, including hard floors and carpets. You get enhanced edge and corner cleaning to snuggle into those hard-to-reach places, hands-free self-cleaning for the vacuum — so the brush roller and components remain clean — and a lightweight, ultra-quiet format. It weighs just nine pounds despite being so functional.

Tineco Floor One S5 — $320, was $500

Have some sticky messes? No problem. Pet hair and dander everywhere? That’s no problem either. The Tineco Floor One S5 can handle both wet and dry messes with ease. A digital display, paired with the iLoop smart sensor technology, will tell you precisely how dirty or clean the area is. Moreover, the clean water tank has received an upgrade over the previous gen to hold more and keep you cleaning for longer. One-press self-cleaning and easy maintenance ensures the Floor One S5 is always ready to go at a moment’s notice and all components are clean, instead of spreading an even bigger mess everywhere.

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro — $559, was $799

Thanks to MHCBS technology, the Floor One S7 Pro delivers continuous fresh water washing and efficient dirty water recycling the entire time it is in use. It is a wet and dry vacuum, if you haven’t surmised, with up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and lots of premium Tineco features. Dual-sided edge cleaning, thorough and easy-to-activate self-cleaning, and a centrifugal drying process for streak-free drying of the floor and surfaces are all onboard. An LED offers smart screen interactions and notifications while you clean, as well, keeping you in the loop and in full control at all times.

Tineco Pure One Station Furfree — $589, was $799

Designed to be an entire cleaning station, especially with its HEPA dock, this 4-in-1 system operates out of a multifunctional hub. After cleaning the vacuum station will self-clean, recharge, and stow your Pure One. You can also take advantage of up to 60 days of hassle-free use thanks to a three-liter eco dustbin built right into the station. You connect the vacuum and it empties for you automatically.

Tineco Floor One Switch S7 — $699, was $900

If you want a fully functional and multi-format cleaning set, this is the way to go. The Tineco Floor One Switch S7 is a 5-in-1 system with easy switching between the various options. It’s an all-in-one solution for every kind of mess you’ll encounter. It’s a vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, handheld wet cleaner, and more.