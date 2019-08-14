Share

Ecovacs Robotics recently launched two new robotic home floor care models. The Deebot Ozmo 920 and Deebot Ozmo 950 add new navigation and multi-floor mapping capabilities to facilitate robotic vacuuming and mopping, for total floor cleaning.

Designed for larger homes, both new models employ Ecovacs’ Multi-Floor Mapping tech. The Deebots scan and store maps of each level in a house. Once the robo vacs have identified and stored a map for a floor, a room, or other areas, the system refines the map each time it cleans the location.

The Ozmo Mopping Technology, which we also saw the Deebot Ozmo 930, stores just more than 8 ounces of water in an onboard tank. An electronically controlled water pump dispenses water as needed for various floor cleaning tasks such as dried liquids and dirt. When the Ozmo 920 and 950 detect carpeting, they stop mopping and automatically increase the suction power.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 cleans for up to 130 minutes per charge before returning to its combination charger and docking station. In addition to multi-floor mapping and automatic carpet detection, the 920 protects itself and your furniture with obstacles and drop detection. You can also establish virtual boundaries to direct the Deebot to avoid specified areas and objects such as dog water dishes. The Deebot Ozmo 920 is available exclusively on Amazon for $800 prior to a nationwide launch in fall 2019.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950

The Deeboty Ozmo 950 has two feature upgrades from the Ozmo 920. The 950’s larger battery runs for up to 200 minutes, which Ecovacs says is sufficient to clean a 2,150-square foot area including both mopping and vacuuming. The 950 model also has a Max+ Suction Power Mode that is even stronger than the Max mode the 920 uses on carpeting. The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 is also available only on Amazon until Fall 2019, when it will launch nationwide. The Deebot Ozmo is priced at $900.

