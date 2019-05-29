Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart drops big discounts on Frigidaire, GE, and Emerson dehumidifiers

Bruce Brown
By

Don’t give humidity a chance. All’s fair when you’re fighting high humidity levels, and not just for personal comfort. Anything over 50% humidity is unhealthy in homes because the moisture fosters the growth of three nasties we can all do without, namely mold, mildew, and dust mites. Gearing up so we can combat the fast-coming summer’s humidity, Walmart dropped the prices top-rated dehumidifiers from Frigidaire, GE, Emerson, and others.

We’ve found the best deals on dehumidifiers from Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or need a little extra help around the house, these five deals can help you save up to $297.

Frigidaire 70-Pint in 24 Hour Dehumidifier, FAD704DWD — $297 off

1 of 3
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers 70 pint in 24 hour dehumidifier fad704dwd1
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers 70 pint in 24 hour dehumidifier fad704dwd 2
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers 70 pint in 24 hour dehumidifier fad704dwd 3

Walmart customers rate the Frigidaire model FAD704DWD portable 70-pint per 24-hour dehumidifier so high you might stop with this deal if a 70-pint unit fits your needs. More than 3,500 customer reviews rated the Frigidaire an average of 4.5 stars on a 5-star scale. Customer reviews praise the dehumidifier’s quiet operation, ease of use, and fast action in reducing humidity.

The Frigidaire is rated to remove 70 pints of moisture from the air in 24 hours, holding the water in a removable 16.3-pint container or via a continuous drain. When the water tank is nearly full, the unit shuts off to avoid messes and sounds an alert. The tank is on the front of the unit for easy removal and replacement. A washable removable filter is also easy to keep clean. The Energy Star-certified Frigidaire rolls on casters if you want to use it in a different room.

Normally priced at $594, the Frigidaire 70-Pint in 24 Hour Dehumidifier, FAD704DWD is just $297 during this sale. If you want a high-capacity dehumidifier with an outstanding ratings from thousands of customers, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, ADEW70LW — $21 off

1 of 2
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers appliances 70 pint energy star dehumidifier adew70lw black
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers appliances 70 pint energy star dehumidifier adew70lw black

The GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, model ADEW70LW, holds the full 70 pints in a removable bucket. When the bucket is nearly full an alert light lets you know when it’s time to empty the container. There’s also a hose connection for continuous draining. Like the Frigidaire model above, the GE dehumidifier rolls on wheels to move it from one area to another and also to simplify bucket emptying. A 2-hour or 4-hour timer lets you set the appliance to run for a controlled period while you’re away. Walmart customers approve of the GE unit heartily, awarding an average of 4.6 stars on a 5-star scale. Customers praise the GE model’s easy setup and efficient operation.

Usually $250, GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, ADEW70LW is just $229 for this sale. If you’re looking for a large-capacity dehumidifier, this is a chance to buy a highly rated model at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump — $25 off

1 of 3
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 2
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 3
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 1

The Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump is built primarily for continuous draining. An internal upward pump is especially useful in areas without a low-level drain in the basement or other areas. The pump connects to an included hose so you won’t have to fuss with emptying containers full of water. If you cannot or prefer not to use the pump, there is a 13.6-pint collection bucket as an alternative. You can adjust the desired humidity level via the Emerson dehumidifier’s control panel or select preprogrammed bedroom or basement settings.

Regularly priced $315, the Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump is discounted to $290 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a dehumidifier with an internal upward pump to remove water to a higher level outside, this model could be your best choice.

Buy Now

Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier — $25 off

walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers keystone kstad50b energy star 50 pint 2 speed dehumidifier 1
Rated to control humidity in a room up to 3,000 square feet, the Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier holds 0.8-gallons of water ( a bit more than 6 pints) in an internal water tank. The dehumidifier turns off automatically if the tank gets full. You can also hook up a garden hose (not included) for continuous draining to a low-level drain. The Keystone dehumidifier also has a removable, easy-to-clean filter.

Ordinarily priced $200, the Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier is just $175 during this sale. If you need a moderate-sized dehumidifier for a basement or main living area, the Keystone KSTAD50B is a good choice, especially at this reduced price.

Buy Now

Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier — $6 off

walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers eva dry 1100 petite dehumidifier 1
The Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier is rated for areas up to 1,100 square feet. This model removes one half-pint of moisture from the air per day, holding the water in a 16-ounce removable water tank. A small unit compared to the other dehumidifiers in this post, the Eva-Dry may be best suited for use in single rooms or smaller areas.

Instead of the usual $49 price, the Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier is $43 during this sale. If you want a small dehumidifier to absorb excess moisture in the air at a low price, this unit is easy to move and easy to use.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is in full swing. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

With savings on high-caliber Nintendo Switch games, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is a great time to pick up something new to play. There are even a few deals on accessories to beef up your console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ikea finally gets around to adding shopping its smartphone app
Smart Home

Ikea finally gets around to adding shopping to its smartphone app

Ikea is revamping its mobile app so that you'll finally be able to shop from it. Due out later this year, the new app will also include other new features designed to enhance the shopping experience at its physical stores.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 1
Computing

Amazon deals on Netgear Wi-Fi routers cut prices by up to $100 today only

Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your smart home, your internet service speed doesn't matter. If you need better Wi-Fi coverage, Amazon has excellent discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers as today's Deals of the Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Verizon 5G Node
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

There are fears that 5G's use of mmWave -- Verizon's selected 5G technology -- will interfere with weather satellites, setting back weather forecasting by decades. But given no one has yet figured out how to make it work at scale, do we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
never touch cat poop again ikuddle smart litter box
News

The iKuddle is a smart litter box that scoops the poop for you

If you own a cat, you know just how unpleasant it is to clean the litter box. The iKuddle is a Wi-Fi connected smart litter box that handles almost every step of the process for you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference is just days away and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how to watch Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon aerogarden deals
Deals

Amazon slices prices on select AeroGarden smart indoor gardens by up to 50%

Summer is here, and with the change in seasons come cookouts. Fresh ingredients are always best, and Amazon's cooked up some great deals on select AeroGarden smart indoor gardens of all sizes -- with discounts of up to 50%. We even found a…
Posted By Ed Oswald