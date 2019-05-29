Share

Don’t give humidity a chance. All’s fair when you’re fighting high humidity levels, and not just for personal comfort. Anything over 50% humidity is unhealthy in homes because the moisture fosters the growth of three nasties we can all do without, namely mold, mildew, and dust mites. Gearing up so we can combat the fast-coming summer’s humidity, Walmart dropped the prices top-rated dehumidifiers from Frigidaire, GE, Emerson, and others.

Frigidaire 70-Pint in 24 Hour Dehumidifier, FAD704DWD — $297 off

Walmart customers rate the Frigidaire model FAD704DWD portable 70-pint per 24-hour dehumidifier so high you might stop with this deal if a 70-pint unit fits your needs. More than 3,500 customer reviews rated the Frigidaire an average of 4.5 stars on a 5-star scale. Customer reviews praise the dehumidifier’s quiet operation, ease of use, and fast action in reducing humidity.

The Frigidaire is rated to remove 70 pints of moisture from the air in 24 hours, holding the water in a removable 16.3-pint container or via a continuous drain. When the water tank is nearly full, the unit shuts off to avoid messes and sounds an alert. The tank is on the front of the unit for easy removal and replacement. A washable removable filter is also easy to keep clean. The Energy Star-certified Frigidaire rolls on casters if you want to use it in a different room.

Normally priced at $594, the Frigidaire 70-Pint in 24 Hour Dehumidifier, FAD704DWD is just $297 during this sale. If you want a high-capacity dehumidifier with an outstanding ratings from thousands of customers, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, ADEW70LW — $21 off

The GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, model ADEW70LW, holds the full 70 pints in a removable bucket. When the bucket is nearly full an alert light lets you know when it’s time to empty the container. There’s also a hose connection for continuous draining. Like the Frigidaire model above, the GE dehumidifier rolls on wheels to move it from one area to another and also to simplify bucket emptying. A 2-hour or 4-hour timer lets you set the appliance to run for a controlled period while you’re away. Walmart customers approve of the GE unit heartily, awarding an average of 4.6 stars on a 5-star scale. Customers praise the GE model’s easy setup and efficient operation.

Usually $250, GE Appliances 70-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier, ADEW70LW is just $229 for this sale. If you’re looking for a large-capacity dehumidifier, this is a chance to buy a highly rated model at an attractive price.

Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump — $25 off

The Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump is built primarily for continuous draining. An internal upward pump is especially useful in areas without a low-level drain in the basement or other areas. The pump connects to an included hose so you won’t have to fuss with emptying containers full of water. If you cannot or prefer not to use the pump, there is a 13.6-pint collection bucket as an alternative. You can adjust the desired humidity level via the Emerson dehumidifier’s control panel or select preprogrammed bedroom or basement settings.

Regularly priced $315, the Emerson Quiet Kool 70-Pint Dehumidifier with Internal Pump is discounted to $290 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a dehumidifier with an internal upward pump to remove water to a higher level outside, this model could be your best choice.

Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier — $25 off



Rated to control humidity in a room up to 3,000 square feet, the Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier holds 0.8-gallons of water ( a bit more than 6 pints) in an internal water tank. The dehumidifier turns off automatically if the tank gets full. You can also hook up a garden hose (not included) for continuous draining to a low-level drain. The Keystone dehumidifier also has a removable, easy-to-clean filter.

Ordinarily priced $200, the Keystone KSTAD50B Energy Star 50-Pint 2-Speed Dehumidifier is just $175 during this sale. If you need a moderate-sized dehumidifier for a basement or main living area, the Keystone KSTAD50B is a good choice, especially at this reduced price.

Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier — $6 off



The Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier is rated for areas up to 1,100 square feet. This model removes one half-pint of moisture from the air per day, holding the water in a 16-ounce removable water tank. A small unit compared to the other dehumidifiers in this post, the Eva-Dry may be best suited for use in single rooms or smaller areas.

Instead of the usual $49 price, the Eva-Dry 1100 Petite Dehumidifier is $43 during this sale. If you want a small dehumidifier to absorb excess moisture in the air at a low price, this unit is easy to move and easy to use.

