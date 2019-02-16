Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents’ Day sale

Share

Walmart is the place to shop online for Google Home and related products, especially during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you want to say “Hey Google,” anywhere in your house to get information, check your schedule, or control smart home devices, dispersing Google Home devices will do the trick.

Amazon doesn’t sell Google Home products because they compete directly with the Amazon Echo smart home platform. While Google and Walmart don’t reveal unit sales numbers, the odds are high Walmart sells more Google smart home devices than any other retailer.

We’ve found the best discounts on Google Home products and bundles at Walmart during the Presidents’ Day sale. Whether you’re starting to configure your smart home, want to pick up some extra components while the prices are low, or just want to ask Google Assistant answer questions without having to pick up your smartphone or mouse, these six deals can help you save up to $50. All six deals are in stock and available with free 2-day shipping.

Google Home — $30 off



Google Home is powered by Google Assistant to help you control smart home devices, stream music, answer questions, and connect with your calendar. Google Home was Google’s original smart home device. It has two far-field microphones and a full range speaker, and multi-room audio capabilities so it can play music with greater audio quality than the Google Home Mini but falls short of the Google Home Max’s superior sound.

Normally priced at $129, Google Home is just $99 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you want a Google smart home device that can play decent music that will reach multiple rooms, this is a great opportunity to buy at a compelling price.

Google Home Mini – Chalk, 2-Pack — $20 off



If you already have a Google Home set up but want to spread smart speakers to additional rooms, the Google Home Mini is the least expensive model in the lineup, and an even better deal with the Google Home Mini – 2-pack. The Google Home Mini does everything the larger and more costly Google Home can do. The only compromise is music audio quality isn’t as good as the larger models.

Usually $78, the Google Home Mini – 2-pack is just $58 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you want to get add more Google Home smart home platform units, the 2-pack is a good way to save.

Google Home Hub — $20 off



Choose the Google Home Hub if you’d like visual information in addition to audio. The Google Home Hub performs all the functions of the Google Home device and adds a 7-inch color touchscreen to review your calendar, look at photos, watch step-by-step recipe instructions, check the news and weather, and view live video streams from compatible smart cameras.

Normally $149, the Google Home Hub is $129 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you visual content with your smart speaker, this sale is an economical way to enchance your experience.

Google Home Max — $50 off

Google Home Max the member of the Google Home smart speaker family for people who cannot live without high-quality music. The Home Max starts with upgraded speakers with power to match and adds Smart Sound to automatically adjust the sound to the physical environment with a feature called Room EQ. Media EQ takes a giant step further and calibrates the sound for every song or audio track. In addition to using Google Home Max to control your smart home, you can also make it a whole house audio control center.

Regularly $399, the Google Home Max is $349 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you won’t compromise on music quality, this is a good chance to buy the Home Max at a discounted price.

Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast — $10 off



Google Smart TV Kit includes a Google Home Mini and Chromecast. The Home Mini smart speaker is Google’s entry-level smart home control device. Plug Chromecast into an HDMI port to convert your television to a smart TV to stream video content via the internet. Chromecast also lets you stream or “cast” content directly from your smartphone. With the Smart TV Kit, Google Home Mini and Chromecast work together so you can choose, change, or search for movies and other TV content with your voice.

Ordinarily $74 if purchased separately, the Google Smart TV Kit is just $64 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you want to smarten up both your home and your TV, this bundle is a bargain at list price, but the sale price is an even better deal.

Google Wifi — $30 off



Google Wifi plugs into your broadband internet modem, replacing your existing router. With up to 1.2 Gbps performance, Google Wifi also packs two Gigabit Ethernet ports and has strong Wifi protection to secure your privacy and your data.

Normally priced at $129, Google Wifi is just $99 during the Presidents’ Day sale. If you need faster wireless and wired networking with more connected devices in your home, Google Wifi on sale is a great opportunity to take update your home network at an awesome price.