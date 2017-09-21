Don’t stress about your kids’ lunches — just get Wise Apple instead

Why it matters to you Don't want to think about what you're packing for your kids' lunches this week? Let Wise Apple help out.

Making your own lunch is hard enough. Add your children to the mix, and you’re bound to forget something. Here to take the thought out of meal preparation for the most important people in your lives is Wise Apple, a new service aimed at parents and meant for kids. Fresh off a new funding round, Wise Apple hopes to give parents a “stress and time-saving solution to preparing and packing lunch.”

Initially launched in 2016, Wise Apple hopes to ensure that healthy eating habits are instilled in youngsters as early as possible. All these kid-friendly meals include a main dish (like fan favorite mac and cheese), fruit, vegetable, and a sweet treat. No matter how picky your sweetie, you should be able to find something that suits his or her palette. Plus, there are a number of allergy considerations taken into account, with options for dairy, gluten, and nut-free meals.

Moreover, all meals are said to be created as a joint effort between the company’s culinary team and pediatric dietician, and promise to incorporate “the highest quality protein, produce, and ingredients into each meal.”

And to teach your children the importance of sustainability, Wise Apple also sends your kids’ meals in compostable and recyclable pods and packs. All items are organic and locally-sourced whenever possible.

“Wise Apple started out as the solution to one mom’s struggle – finding the time to prepare and serve a variety of balanced meals to her kids,” Wise Apple CEO Rebecca Sholiton explains. “ Choosing Wise Apple as a your lunch option gives parents convenience while still providing wholesome foods. We’ve learned that when kids are involved in the meal selection process they are more likely to eat the food.”



Headquartered in Chicago, Wise Apple is currently only available for delivery in the American Midwest. That said, the startup has big plans to expand across the nation by 2018. Multiple weekly meal plans include five, eight, or 12-pack delivery options, and range from $35 to $78 per week. Sure, that may not be as inexpensive as making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every day, but a lot of parents seem willing to make that trade.