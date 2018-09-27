Digital Trends
Smart Home

Yale and August team up to conquer the smart lock market with the Assure Lock

AJ Dellinger
By
yale august assure lock smart yrd256 605 head 3 units

August Locks was one of the trendiest names in home security when it got bought up by a major lock conglomerate last year. Now the company’s popular smart home security tech is making its way into other products. First up, the latest tool to lock up your home from lock maker Yale, the Assure Lock.

The keypad smart lock from Yale has been on the market for a little while, but a new module will allow you to add August’s unique tech to it. The module can be used to modify existing locks, and will also be bundled with the module in stores so you can use the smart home-friendly tech right out of the box, according to The Verge.

With the add-on, Yale’s Assure locks will get the full functionality of August’s popular security tech. That includes an auto-unlock feature that will automatically open up the door for you when you arrive home. The feature uses Bluetooth connectivity to allow the lock to recognize your phone and unlock the door for you so you don’t have to fumble with your keys or enter an access code.

August’s module also adds nearly universal support for the most popular virtual assistants, including Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant, Engadget reported. This adds voice control features to the lock that will allow you to take control with just spoken commands. With support for all three major platforms, you won’t have to commit to just one.

The Yale Assure was called the best looking smart lock by Digital Trends, and August’s smart lock was named the best overall and best app, so the combination of the two is hard to beat.

This likely won’t be the last appearance of August’s tech in existing locks. The company is now under the umbrella of Assa Abloy, which owns a big portfolio of lock makers that includes the aforementioned Yale. Most of the companies are traditional lock makers first, so August may help to bring them into the modern era.

Interestingly, some of the major lock makers have downplayed the rise of smart technology in the past, citing the possibility of hackers and threat actors exploiting the tech and bypassing the physical protection a standard lock provides. But now that August is in the fold, you can expect that stance to change pretty quickly.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

These crazy alien-like structures were built by MIT's silkworm-inspired robots
SimpliSafe review
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
lockly smart lock fingerprint scanner algorithm access code secure s3
News

This smart lock adds a Touch ID-style fingerprint sensor to your door

High-tech security systems with biometric sensors aren't just the stuff of science fiction movies anymore. Lockly has a system that places a fingerprint scanner right on your front door so you can ensure that your home is secure.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ge appliances firstbuild hackathon fridge
Smart Home

Lockbox for fridge keeps medication and alcohol away from kids, wins hackathon

A locking refrigerator door to secure alcohol, medications, and/or food from unauthorized consumers won the top prize at a GE Appliances-backed hackathon. Other winners: a washing machine load sensor and a dishwasher handle that dries wet…
Posted By Denny Arar
locky smart key in door
Smart Home

Forget smart locks: Locky makes your keys smarter

Instead of an expensive and complicated smart lock, consider making your conventional key smarter instead using Locky, a Bluetooth-equipped key case that communicates key location, use, and door lock status via a smartphone app.
Posted By Denny Arar
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

Alexa will soon be able to hear you whisper — and answer in kind

Amazon Alexa will soon be able to respond to whispers with a whispered answer. The development team has implemented a way for the system to recognize whispers and answer in turn, allowing users to use Alexa without waking others.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
x men dark phoenix trailer news feat
Movies & TV

First ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ trailer sends Marvel’s mutants down a dark path

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which puts the spotlight on Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as the powerful, telepathic mutant Jean Grey.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best products of 2016 computing surface studio pc hero2 v4
Computing

Surface Studio 2 benchmarks show a system with unimpressive hardware

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 is likely to debut at its upcoming New York event in early October, but the hardware it sports may not be that impressive, if leaked Geekbench results are to be believed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google home hub charcoal color leaked ah 01 1600x678
Smart Home

The ‘charcoal’ color variant of the Google Home Hub leaks online

New images have leaked of the Google Home Hub, including the first views of the charcoal color variant. The device will be formally announced on October 9 at the Made by Google event in New York City.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Movies & TV

The reign of middle-aged white men is over in ‘House of Cards’ season 6 trailer

Season 6 of the award-winning political drama House of Cards premieres in November, and Netflix has released a new trailer previewing the first 100 days in office for U.S. President Claire Underwood.
Posted By Rick Marshall
drexel university sprayable antennas sprayed antenna crop
Emerging Tech

Sprayable antennas could usher in a new era of ultracompact wearable devices

Researchers at Drexel University have invented new, ultra-thin, spray-on antennas, which can be applied every bit as easily as spray paint or bug spray. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Park & Diamond Bike Helmet
Outdoors

This bike helmet looks like a baseball cap, is the size of a water bottle

Park & Diamond introduced a new cycling helmet that offers the same level of protection as traditional helmets while resembling a baseball cap and can collapse down to the size of a large water bottle.
Posted By Kraig Becker
onkyo a 9110 integrated amplifier pricing availability 1
Home Theater

Onkyo’s A-9110 is a no-nonsense follow-up to an acclaimed integrated amplifier

Onkyo’s new two-channel A-9110 integrated amplifier aims to deliver great audio performance and the flexibility to tweak your setup to your liking in a relatively affordable package.
Posted By Kris Wouk