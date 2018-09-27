Yale and August team up to conquer the smart lock market with the Assure Lock

Share

August Locks was one of the trendiest names in home security when it got bought up by a major lock conglomerate last year. Now the company’s popular smart home security tech is making its way into other products. First up, the latest tool to lock up your home from lock maker Yale, the Assure Lock.

The keypad smart lock from Yale has been on the market for a little while, but a new module will allow you to add August’s unique tech to it. The module can be used to modify existing locks, and will also be bundled with the module in stores so you can use the smart home-friendly tech right out of the box, according to The Verge.

With the add-on, Yale’s Assure locks will get the full functionality of August’s popular security tech. That includes an auto-unlock feature that will automatically open up the door for you when you arrive home. The feature uses Bluetooth connectivity to allow the lock to recognize your phone and unlock the door for you so you don’t have to fumble with your keys or enter an access code.

August’s module also adds nearly universal support for the most popular virtual assistants, including Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant, Engadget reported. This adds voice control features to the lock that will allow you to take control with just spoken commands. With support for all three major platforms, you won’t have to commit to just one.

The Yale Assure was called the best looking smart lock by Digital Trends, and August’s smart lock was named the best overall and best app, so the combination of the two is hard to beat.

This likely won’t be the last appearance of August’s tech in existing locks. The company is now under the umbrella of Assa Abloy, which owns a big portfolio of lock makers that includes the aforementioned Yale. Most of the companies are traditional lock makers first, so August may help to bring them into the modern era.

Interestingly, some of the major lock makers have downplayed the rise of smart technology in the past, citing the possibility of hackers and threat actors exploiting the tech and bypassing the physical protection a standard lock provides. But now that August is in the fold, you can expect that stance to change pretty quickly.