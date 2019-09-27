This new smart lock is sleek and secure

Yale, the security company, not the university, has just announced its first product line for professional installers, called the Pro Series. The first product that’s been unveiled is the Yale Pro SL Smart Lock. This is a smart lock with a backlit touchscreen and keyless deadbolt. It features Z-Wave Plus (500 Series) technology so that it can be used with other Z-Wave Plus smart home and alarm systems. Some compatible brands include Ring Alarm, ADT, Qolsys, 2Gig, Alarm.com, Resideo by Honeywell, and AT&T.

Why the new focus on products for professional installers? “The Yale Pro SL was developed as a direct response to feedback from our professional customers,” said Andrew DaSilva, product manager at Yale Residential. “By merging the sleek form of our highly popular Yale Assure Lock SL with the professional functionality of the T1L product, the Yale Pro SL delivers a highly aesthetic slim design, small-borehole support, and upgraded functionality of Z-Wave Plus built-in — the most commonly used wireless protocol in the pro-installed security marketplace. We’re excited to release more products specifically designed for our professional audience moving forward.”

In addition to Z-Wave technology, the Yale Pro SL has several other useful features. The keypad wakes with a tap on the Yale logo. Another quick tap on the logo locks the door. To provide extra safety, homeowners, guests, and children can have their own individual entry codes. Each code can be deleted as needed and the lock can hold up to 100 seperate codes. It can also be controlled remotely when set up with a smart home system or alarm system. The deadbolt is also pick-proof, meaning even sophisticated lock-picking equipment won’t be able to open the door because there is no cylinder or keyhole in the lock to access.

The Yale Pro SL also has a 9-volt battery backup charger to prevent lockout from power loss. Yale says that the lock can be installed in just a few minutes with a screwdriver, and it can be easily linked with compatible smart home devices and home security systems through a “one-touch Z-Wave enrollment process.”

Available in bronze, brass, and satin nickel, the Yale Pro SL can be found at ADI, Anixter, and other security wholesalers. The lock comes with a one-year warranty on its electronics and a lifetime limited warranty on its finish and mechanics.

