You can now disarm your ADT security system with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch

ADT offers some of the most popular security systems on the market. It’s also no stranger to the world of smart homes — it currently offers a slew of Google Home devices, and its latest partnership is bringing the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Z-Wave 800 Series into the fold. This is the only smart lock available with fingerprint control over Z-Wave, allowing you to disarm your entire security system with your fingerprint.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 Series was built from the ground up to integrate with the ADT+ base station. This means you can control your security system directly from the smart lock, removing the need to enter codes via a keypad. The fingerprint scanner works to both arm and disarm your system, while also locking or unlocking your front door. It’s quite impressive, and since it’s currently the only smart lock on the market with this functionality, it’ll be mighty intriguing to ADT+ members.

Compatibility with the ADT+ security system is the big draw of Yale’s latest, but there’s plenty more to love about the smart lock. This includes:

Ability to create custom codes for guests and visitors

Auto Lock and Unlock feature

Remote access via ADT+ app

Traditional access via physical key

Six-month battery life

Yale built the lock with an extended range for improved communication with the rest of your smart home, allowing it to interact with devices placed far away from your front door. We’re big fans of all products in the Assure Lock 2 lineup — and this looks like another great addition to the catalog. Our original Yale Assure Lock 2 review said it was “smarter than your average smart lock,” and that once again seems to be the case with this ADT collaboration.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Z-Wave 800 Series is available for $280.