 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home News

You can now disarm your ADT security system with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch

By
A person using the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch
Yale

ADT offers some of the most popular security systems on the market. It’s also no stranger to the world of smart homes — it currently offers a slew of Google Home devices, and its latest partnership is bringing the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Z-Wave 800 Series into the fold. This is the only smart lock available with fingerprint control over Z-Wave, allowing you to disarm your entire security system with your fingerprint.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 Series was built from the ground up to integrate with the ADT+ base station. This means you can control your security system directly from the smart lock, removing the need to enter codes via a keypad. The fingerprint scanner works to both arm and disarm your system, while also locking or unlocking your front door. It’s quite impressive, and since it’s currently the only smart lock on the market with this functionality, it’ll be mighty intriguing to ADT+ members.

A door with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch installed and ADT sign nearby.
Yale

Compatibility with the ADT+ security system is the big draw of Yale’s latest, but there’s plenty more to love about the smart lock. This includes:

  • Ability to create custom codes for guests and visitors
  • Auto Lock and Unlock feature
  • Remote access via ADT+ app
  • Traditional access via physical key
  • Six-month battery life
Recommended Videos

Yale built the lock with an extended range for improved communication with the rest of your smart home, allowing it to interact with devices placed far away from your front door. We’re big fans of all products in the Assure Lock 2 lineup — and this looks like another great addition to the catalog. Our original Yale Assure Lock 2 review said it was “smarter than your average smart lock,” and that once again seems to be the case with this ADT collaboration.

Related

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Z-Wave 800 Series is available for $280.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
SimpliSafe launches AI-powered detection system alongside the new Outdoor Security Camera Series 2
The SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 mounted outside.

After spending some time in early access, SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection feature is now available to the public. Using AI technology in conjunction with its team of security experts, Active Guard Outdoor Protection is designed to detect and stop crime before it happens. It’s available on the new Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, though you’ll need to enroll in a monthly membership to get full use of the service.

SimpliSafe isn’t new to the world of AI-powered crime prevention, as you’ll already find a similar feature on the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Camera. That functionality is great -- but if an indoor camera is picking up intruders, it means they’ve already made it inside your home. The Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 and Active Guard Outdoor Protection are looking to fix that, as the system can react to threats and alert SimpliSafe agents within 30 seconds of catching a motion event.

Read more
The Yale Code is a unique alternative to traditional smart locks
The Yale Code installed on a door.

The Yale Code is a new electronic lock that borrows many features from smart locks like the Assure Lock 2, yet it isn't technically a smart lock. It lacks support for Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Matter. There's no mobile companion app. It can't even connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Instead, it lets users customize "smart" features directly on the lock itself -- positioning the Yale Code as a unique combination of smart and traditional lock.

This non-connected keypad lock can be manipulated with either a physical key or via its digital keypad. Passwords can be created and edited directly from the keypad itself, eliminating the need to download companion mobile apps or connect to third-party smart home platforms. That should appeal to anyone looking for a quick install process or less inclined to use their smartphone to manage their front door. Despite its lack of traditional smarts, the Yale Code still offers features typical of smart locks -- including an Auto Lock feature that locks the deadbolt after a certain period of inactivity as passed.

Read more
Yale smart locks get powerful new Airbnb integrations
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt keypad being used by someone.

Yale smart locks were already a great choice for Airbnb hosts, as they allow users to create and manually share temporary codes with guests. The Yale Assure Lock 2, Yale Approach, and August Wi-Fi Smart Lock are now more enticing than ever to hosts, as they've just received a massive update that provides enhanced integration with Airbnb.

The new integration allows hosts to link their smart locks directly to the Airbnb app, which can then automatically send unique door codes to guests alongside all the other details of their stay. Before this update, hosts would have to manually create and send codes for each guest. This is now all handled automatically via the Airbnb app -- making the hosting process more seamless than ever.

Read more