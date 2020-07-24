Imagine Groundhog Day, only funnier and at a wedding in the middle of the California desert. Also, Andy Samberg is there. Palm Springs is the latest venture made by Samberg’s famous comedic trio turned production company, The Lonely Island. The film follows Samberg as Nyles and actress Cristin Milioti as Sarah, two unlikely strangers who get trapped together in a time loop that makes them relive Sarah’s sister’s wedding day over and over again. Although the premise sounds trite, what the movie achieves is a charming and moving exploration of the human condition and our obsession with meaning. To tune in to what is shaping up to be the romantic comedy of the summer, here’s how to watch Palm Springs online.

Directed By: Max Barbakow

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, J. K. Simmons

Runtime: 90 minutes

How to watch Palm Springs online in the U.S.

Since the film is a Hulu original, it is only available for streaming on the platform. Upon signing up for the service’s monthly subscription plan, all users automatically gain full access to the streaming library — including Palm Springs — for a one-month free trial. Once the trial period ends, you can cancel, cost-free, or choose to continue the Hulu subscription for $6 per month. Or, for more serious bingers, you can opt for the $12 per month subscription that boasts ad-free streaming of all content. In any case, you can easily watch (and even rewatch) Palm Springs during Hulu’s free trial period and, if you so choose, beyond.

If you’re looking to stream Palm Springs using a more comprehensive monthly subscription plan, Hulu also offers the Hulu + Live TV Package. The plan serves as an excellent cable alternative with access to over 60 channels of live TV content while still offering total access to the platform’s streaming library. Although its $55 per month subscription fee is pricier than the alternatives, it’s well worth it for those patrons who want to quit cable and become more streaming-savvy. Plus, they offer a free seven-day trial to vet the service for yourself.

After a successful opening weekend at Sundance in January, Neon and Hulu acquired the rights to Palm Springs for $17.5 million, making it the highest-ever sale of a film from Sundance — and rightfully so. Since its release on Hulu at the beginning of July, the film has garnered a huge fanbase and universal critical acclaim. It seems that a movie about having to relive the same routine over and over again has tapped into a larger cultural resonance.

