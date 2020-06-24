For those who want to binge a good crime drama but are sick of the endless conveyor belt of network procedurals, it’s time to catch up on Prison Break. The hit series premiered on Fox in 2005 and became an instant success. The story follows Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), a man who is wrongfully convicted of and jailed for a crime he did not commit. Luckily, his brother Michael hatches a plan to break him out. Brimming with suspense and fueled by a plot that never tires, it’s the perfect binge for those long summer days in quarantine. Here’s how to watch Prison Break online.

Created by: Paul Scheuring

Cast: Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco

Number of Seasons: 5

Watch Free on Hulu

How To Watch Prison Break Online In The U.S.

Hulu’s streaming service contains all five seasons of Prison Break. The platform’s free trial lasts a full month and gives customers full access to its folio of popular movies and shows. Cancellation is just a few simple clicks away once the trial expires, but if you’d like to continue with the subscription, it only costs $6 per month. Alternatively, if you’d like to continue with the subscription and watch shows like Prison Break without pesky ad interruptions, the monthly subscription comes out to $12 instead. Whether you splurge for the ad-free subscription or not, Hulu definitely offers the cheapest deal for bingeing Prison Break.

Amazon Prime Video is also home to all five seasons of Prison Break. However, the episodes are not available under the streaming service’s $9 monthly subscription fee. Instead, you have to pay-as-you-watch, with individual episodes costing $3 and each season costing $20.

For those only looking to watch a few episodes or seasons of the show, Prime’s prices may still be appealing to you. With that said, iTunes offers the same prices as Prime per episode and season, but also features a package that bundles all five seasons together for only $60. This is an excellent deal, as it would save you $40 if you intend to purchase and watch all five seasons.

The fifth and final season of Prison Break was a revival that aired on Fox in 2017, eight years after the fourth season’s finale. Despite teasing fans in early 2018 that a sixth season was in the works, Fox inevitably announced in 2019 that they have no current plans to revive Prison Break. Although this news was upsetting for longtime fans of the series, there are still plenty of online services that give them the chance to go back and rewatch the hit show in its glory days.

