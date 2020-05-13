As Americans (and everyone else around the world) contend with extensive homestays and uncertain futures, the need for laughter feels perhaps more essential than ever before. So now is the perfect time to revisit, catch up on, or, for the lucky ones, experience for the first time, Matt Groening’s beloved animated sitcom, enjoyable for all adults and kids of most ages. Here’s how to watch The Simpsons online, including the latest episodes as they air.

Created By: Matt Groening

Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright

Number of Seasons: 31

How To Watch The Simpsons Online In The U.S.

More staying in also means expanding the home-streaming universe, and those assorted services’ monthly or annual fees can add up quickly. Luckily, Disney+, the six-month-old streaming service that holds the show’s exclusive rights, offers a free trial. This promotional period allows potential subscribers to sign up and watch The Simpsons online for a week without having to part with a single dime — though even without leaving your couch once, that wouldn’t allow enough hours to binge all 661 episodes in its collection.

When the trial comes to an end, viewers can either continue their Disney+ subscription for $7 per month or hand over $70 for an annual membership at a discount of $14. There’s also the Disney+ Bundle, which also offers access to ESPN+ and Hulu for only $13 per month — $5 less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio individually. Considering episodes from season 31 won’t be available on Disney+ until next month at the soonest, but are available on Hulu right now, this seems like the best way to watch The Simpsons online.

Another alternative to watch The Simpsons online is through Amazon Prime Video, where the current season’s shows can be purchased. Past episodes are also available for rental and entire seasons for sale (prices ranges from $3 or $15-$40, respectively).

Both Disney+ and Amazon have chosen to exclude a season 3 episode involving Michael Jackson, which is apparently now regarded as too controversial. (Both company’s disregard of the show’s 4:3 aspect ratio that was used until midway through season 20 has also sparked some controversy). But, in any case, the rest of the show’s still-unfolding legacy is readily available, and for streamers seeking out their new fix, this is one that could keep them occupied — and smiling — for some weeks or months to come.

