An undeniably addictive and popular series — not to mention widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time — Lost might just be the perfect binge. The drama series aired on ABC for 6 action-packed seasons, even dipping into some supernatural and sci-fi territory along the way. The ratings magnet follows the aftermath of a plane crash that leaves multiple survivors stranded together on a remote island to fend for themselves. The series is so chock full of juicy twists and turns that it practically invented the idea of a cliffhanger — or, at the very least, perfected it. So, if you’re looking to hunker down and commit to a serious marathon, then here’s how to watch Lost online.

Created By: Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof

Cast: Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, Malcolm David Kelley, Daniel Dae Kim

Number of Seasons: 6

How to watch Lost online in the U.S.

Hulu offers all 6 seasons of Lost for streaming on its platform. Upon signing up for its monthly subscription plan, you automatically receive the month for free. When the month comes to an end, you can cancel at no cost or choose to continue the subscription for just $6 per month. Unfortunately, with Lost having 121 hourlong episodes in its folio, you’ll likely need to extend your plan beyond the free trial period. Luckily, the subscription plan includes access to more than just Lost, making all of the popular movies and TV shows in Hulu’s streaming library at your binging disposal. Plus, Hulu offers an alternative plan for $12 per month that allows you to stream its content ad-free.

IMDB TV also offers all 6 seasons of Lost for online streaming. The good news: It’s completely free. The bad news: It’s an ad-supported site, meaning you’re going to have to get comfortable with a lot of commercial breaks. Still, for those who once had — or perhaps still have — cable, a few ad breaks are no sweat.

If neither of those streaming options intrigue you, all episodes and seasons of Lost are also available for individual purchase online through Amazon’s Prime Video, iTunes, and more. Each episode costs $3 a pop and each season ranges from $24 to $3o. For viewers who already know they want to binge the whole series, iTunes sells two discounted volume packs for $70 each — the first includes seasons 1-3 and the second includes seasons 4-6.

Despite premiering in 2005, Lost has still managed to remain relevant in the pop culture lexicon. In our golden era of TV, this serves as a testament to how vital and binge-worthy the series truly is.

