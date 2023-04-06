 Skip to main content
Latest iPad just crashed to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Andrew Morrisey
By
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.
Apple

It seems like almost everyone has a tablet these days, and Apple’s iPad lineup is a big part of why. Apple has introduced a tablet at nearly every price point, and today you can get the base model 2022 Apple iPad for its lowest price ever at Amazon. It’s currently going for $400, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $450. This discount is for the 64GB model, and you have your choice between one of four cool colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the 2022 Apple iPad

While the 2022 Apple iPad doesn’t quite make the list of the best tablets, it certainly distinguishes itself within the iPad lineup, as it’s been updated with some impressive hardware that trickles down from higher end iPads like the Apple iPad Air. The display is a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, and it works with Apple Pencil for an immersive, responsive user experience. Movies and social media content look great on the display, and with the addition of Apple’s 6-core A14 Bionic chip, the 2022 Apple iPad makes a great canvas for creating content of your own. Creators will also love the extra kick of the four graphics cores included with the processor.

The Apple iPad promises all-day battery life, and now it’s able to charge up faster than ever, as this newest generation iPad includes USB-C connectivity for charging and accessories. This is a nice addition if you do work with lots of media, as it will allow you to connect external hard drives, which you’re likely to need for additional media with this 64GB iPad model. Apple Pay is accessible with this iPad, and it has Touch ID for security and authentication. The cameras are a 12 megapixel wide angle on the back and a 12 megapixel ultra wide with Apple’s Center Stage video chat software on the front.

This may not have the wow factor of a tablet like the Apple iPad Pro, but it’s enough for most people and worth adding to the digital roster. You can grab a $50 savings today at Amazon, which brings the 2022 Apple iPad to just $400, which is its lowest price ever.

