More evidence suggests iPhone 17 Air will borrow this Pixel design cue

By
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.
Zellzoi / Digital Trends

There have been no end of rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air – or iPhone 17 Slim as it has also been called – and the latest adds some fuel to an existing fire. Previous reports have suggested the slimmer iPhone 17 model will feature a camera module that spans the width of the device, not too dissimilar from what Google offers on its Pixel 9 series though closer to the top of the phone. 

The most recent leak supports this idea, with Sonny Dickson sharing an image on X of what he claims is a first peek at a third party case for the iPhone 17 Air. Accompanying the image, Dickson said: “Here’s your first look at a case for the iPhone 17 Air. If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case.”

Sonny Dickson iPhone 17 Air case
Sonny Dickson iPhone 17 Air case Sonny Dickson

Of course, Apple hasn’t actually confirmed there is an iPhone 17 Air coming so technically we don’t “know” anything, but there have been so many rumors surrounding the device recently, it would be surprising if none of them carried any weight.

It is worth keeping in mind that a third-party case doesn’t always reflect a final design however, and while case manufacturers sometimes get design specifications for upcoming phones before their release, designs can change.

What else is expected from the iPhone 17 Air?

Dickson’s post didn’t reveal any other details about the iPhone 17 Air, though previous reports have claimed the device would measure 5.5mm slim, have a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion support and feature Dynamic Island at the top. 

It’s also claimed there would be a 48-megapixel single camera lens positioned in the left of the camera module with a flash on the right, while the Camera Control button that was introduced on the iPhone 16 series would also be present.

Apple is expected to announced the iPhone 17 series later this year, likely in September. It’s not yet clear whether the iPhone 17 Air will be a part of the series, but we don’t expect the rumors surrounding this device to quieten down over the next 6 months so watch this space.

