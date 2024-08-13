 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

4 ways Google is making Android more accessible to everyone

By
Updates to Android accessibility features as of August 2024.
Google

While most of the attention will inevitably be focused on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro today, Google also made some interesting announcements around accessibility in Android at its Made by Google event. Also, likely to the surprise of nobody at all, they include some AI. Here are the four ways Google is improving accessibility in Android.

Magnifier

Google's Magnifier feature.
Google

Originally released in 2023, Magnifier is a very helpful app that only works on Pixel phones. It uses the camera to help people zoom in on the world around them to make reading signs, menus, and other visual guides easier. By integrating AI into Magnifier, it now has a visual search using keywords so you can find relevant terms quickly. Plus, a picture-in-picture view gives you both an overview of what you’re looking at, along with any zoomed-in area.

Recommended Videos

Magnifier also lets you switch between different cameras on your phone, so you can use the wide-angle or a dedicated macro view It also works with the front camera. Magnifier operates on all Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 5, including the Pixel Fold series, and is available through the Google Play Store.

Guided Frame

Guided Frame feature from Google.
Google

Guided Frame, another feature already available in Android, has now left the confines of the TalkBack screen reader mode and arrived in the camera app. It verbally provides instructions for positioning the camera and where to stand when taking a photo, helping people with vision problems get the best photos and selfies. The update boasts improved focus and object recognition and introduces face filtering for group photos. Existing features include letting you know if there isn’t enough light for the image.

Live Transcribe

Google's Live Transcribe feature.
Google

Google has updated its Live Transcribe feature with a dual-screen mode specific to the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the phone held in an open position, transcriptions appear on both the inner and outer screens, ensuring everyone has a quick, clear view of the conversation. Google isn’t the only company using folding phones to aid viewing and reading transcriptions and translations. Samsung’s Interpreter mode, which is part of its Galaxy AI suite, does the same thing on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 .

Live Caption

Google's Live Caption feature.
Google

Finally, Live Caption — which adds captions to any source with sound on your phone — has several new language options: Korean, Russian, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Chinese. What’s more, these languages will all be available on the device, making offline captioning possible.

Google has not provided an exact release date for these features, but we expect them to arrive via Pixel Feature Drops in the near future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Google is making it easier to ditch your iPhone for an Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

Switching phones is never a smooth process, even if you’re switching between two different Android phones. However, when you’re trying to switch from an iPhone to Android or vice versa, it can be extra complicated -- and you can lose data and apps that you rely on. This is especially the case with Apple-to-Android transfers because the iPhone has a much stronger ecosystem lock-in with things like iMessage, iCloud backups, and exclusive apps like Overcast and Hyperlapse.

The good news is that with its Data Transfer Tool (also called Pixel Migrate on Pixel devices), Google may be trying to mitigate some of the phone-switching problems that arise -- specifically, losing access to your Live Photos. According to an APK teardown from Android Authority, Google’s Data Transfer Tool will finally resolve the problem of migrating iOS Live Photos to Android. It will do this by converting them over as Motion Photos.

Read more
Google has a magical new way for you to control your Android phone
Holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro, showing its Home Screen.

You don’t need your hands to control your Android phone anymore. At Google I/O 2024, Google announced Project Gameface for Android, an incredible new accessibility feature that will let users control their devices with head movements and facial gestures.

There are 52 unique facial gestures supported. These include raising your eyebrow, opening your mouth, glancing in a certain direction, looking up, smiling, and more. Each gesture can be mapped to an action like pulling down the notification shade, going back to the previous app, opening the app drawer, or going back to home. Users can customize facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed, and more.

Read more
Google is making it easier for you to find and download Android apps
Google Play on the Oppo Find N2.

Google announced a wide range of features for Android phones at the I/O 2024 developers conference earlier today. However, the event was not all about user-facing changes. The company also revealed a handful of new tricks for developers to showcase their apps effectively while maintaining a vigilant eye on safety.

Among the most important changes -- one that is also going to make life easier for users - is support for more payment options. The most notable of these is support for installment subscriptions, which has already yielded positive results for developers in the early access phase.

Read more