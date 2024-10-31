 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

AI may soon make it easier to find the right Android app

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing the Play Store.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google may be planning to use its AI smarts to make it easier and faster to discover and learn more about apps in the Google Play Store. The first hints about a so-called Ask a Question feature have appeared inside the code of the Play Store app, and while details are thin at the moment, they do match Google’s AI efforts in its other apps.

The code discovered indicates the search and individual app pages in the Play Store may get a search bar powered by AI that will possibly display text saying “Ask a question about this app,” according to a report published by Android Authority that focused on a version of the Play Store app was torn down and examined. Code inside apps can often reveal features being tested internally before any public release.

Recommended Videos

While no further details are revealed in the code and Google has not officially released the feature yet, we may be able to get clues on how it might work by looking at how Google has recently integrated AI into Google Maps. Google will use AI to summarize information pulled from place reviews inside Google Maps to answer specific questions, helping travelers find new locations and ensure they meet requirements before settling on a visit.

Related

Many apps in the Google Play Store have hundreds of reviews written by users, and Google could potentially leverage the information contained in them in the same way as it’s now doing with Google Maps. The AI could quickly surface useful information in response to very specific questions about an app, helping people make better, more informed, and safer app download decisions. It could also aid app discovery by generating answers based on questions about specific app functionality.

The Maps feature follows Google’s introduction of AI summaries to speed up web search results, further showing why a similar feature arriving in the Play Store wouldn’t be a surprise. Google isn’t the only one looking at ways that AI can help improve discovery in dense app stores. Apple has been linked with a similar-sounding feature, where summaries about an app based on user reviews may appear on app pages in the App Store. Google’s Ask a Question feature is not official, and not all features found in app code always end up being released. Still, it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Google showed me its AI future for Google Home, and it blew me away
The Google Home logo on a Pixel phone.

Google's making a few announcements today ahead of its big Pixel event next Tuesday. In addition to revealing the new Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google TV Streamer, Google is also providing a sneak peek at some big Google Home and Google Assistant changes. And they're all really impressive.

We'll start with the Google Assistant. Google has revealed a new voice for the Assistant, and it sounds significantly more natural than the current one. It's difficult to describe in writing, but the gist is that the Assistant's voice now sounds more like a human and less like a robot. The Assistant takes natural pauses while speaking and has inflections in its voice.

Read more
Samsung’s cheap Galaxy phones may get exciting AI features soon
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 may get some of the Galaxy AI features available on more expensive Samsung phones through a future software update. The rumor comes soon after Samsung’s president of mobile experience, TM Roh, said that Galaxy AI would be available on 200 million Galaxy devices in 2024.

Galaxy AI features may arrive on the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 through the forthcoming One UI 6.1.1 software update, according to anonymous sources speaking to Sam Mobile. However, the entire suite of AI tools found on phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not be included, with certain AI features potentially being held back for technical or marketing reasons.

Read more
Sideloading Android apps is about to get a little more tedious
How to sideload an APK

Sideloading Android apps is about to get quite a bit more annoying if Google has its way. The changes come from new policies implemented by Google, which will add an extra step when downloading apps from third-party sites like APKMirror.

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, sideloading an Android app allows you to download and install an app that may not be in the Google Play Store for various reasons, such as regional restrictions, censorship, or policy reasons. Sideloading an app does require enabling developer settings to allow for third-party apps, and you do take a certain degree of your own device safety into your hands, which is why it’s disabled by default.

Read more