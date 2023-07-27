 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of this Amazfit smartwatch to $50

Two people wearing the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch.
Amazfit

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on smartwatch deals to end up with a dependable wearable device, as there are affordable choices like the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition. Originally priced at $80, it’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy at just $50 following a $30 discount. Time’s running out on the offer though, and once it expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy the smartwatch for this bargain price. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition smartwatch

Upon first glance, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition already catches your attention with the borderless design on its 1.55-inch always-on AMOLED display, as well as the bright colors and impressive clarity on the screen where you’ll receive call and text notifications from your paired smartphone. The smartwatch can last up to 21 days on a single charge, which means you’ll rarely need to take it off your wrist. You won’t mind wearing it all day though, as it’s very light at about 20 grams with a skin-friendly silicon strap and water resistance up to 50 meters of depth.

Like the best smartwatches, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition offers a variety of health-focused features, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, and the ability to track workout data with dozens of sports modes. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it also comes with built-in Alexa so you can use your voice for functions like asking questions, controlling your smart home devices, setting alarms, and much more.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition smartwatch is packed with most of the features that you’ll find in more expensive wearable devices, but it will be yours for only $50 if you’re able to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer. Its sticker price of $80 has been slashed by $30, but only for a limited time. There are only several hours left before the discount gets taken down, so if you want the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Urban Edition on your wrist for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to hurry in completing the transaction.

