 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch works with iOS and Android, and is just $80

By
A promotional image showing a person wearing the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch.
Amazfit

Amazfit has released the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch, and it goes against the gradually increasing price, luxury, and complexity of most big-name smartwatches. Don’t take that to mean it’s basic though, as it manages to pack plenty in for its modest and very tempting $80 price. 

The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch color options.
Amazfit

Yes, $80. That’s very different to a $400 Apple Watch Series 10 or a $600 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but what do you get? The case is made from a fiber polymer but the frame is made from aluminum, meaning it should feel higher quality than the old all-plastic Amazfit Bip 5. The screen has been upgraded to an AMOLED and is bigger and brighter, measuring 1.97-inches with a 390 x 450 pixel resolution with a 2,000 nits peak brightness. 

Recommended Videos

It neatly brings the low-cost smartwatch up to date, but the improvements on the old model don’t stop there. The sensor array on the back of the smartwatch now contains five photodiodes and two LEDs which gather data on your heart rate, blood oxygen, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, and stress. It also has its own GPS so you won’t always need your phone with you to record your run. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

There are 140 different sports ready to be tracked, plus cycle tracking and integration with Wild.AI, Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and various other fitness platforms. The Bip 6 doesn’t run Google’s Wear OS operating system, but Amazfit’s own Zepp OS. It requires the Zepp app which is available for both Android and iOS (although some features won’t work with iOS). Connected, the smartwatch has notification support, training plans to follow, and an AI coaching feature too. The smartwatch also has a speaker and a microphone so you can take calls on your wrist. 

Amazfit claims the battery will last for up to 14 days on a single charge, but this will depend on how you use the smartwatch and probably the features you enable too. However, it’s up on the 10 days of use from the last model, and more than many other more complex smartwatches too. There are four different colors to choose from: black, stone, red, and charcoal. The Amazfit Bip 6 is available to purchase from Amazfit now for $80.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Apple just released another iOS 18 beta, and it could be an important one
An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.

There are only a few more weeks left until Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup and the public release of iOS 18. Apple has just released the seventh developer beta for iOS 18, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it could be the last beta before the big launch next month.

The latest iOS 18 developer beta has the build number 22A5346a. It’s unclear exactly what is new with the build, as it just rolled out. The previous iOS 18 beta 6 had some changes, like a new Control Center toggle, significant tweaks to the Photos app, Dark Mode and tinting improvements, and more.

Read more
Apple just released the iOS 18 public beta; here’s how to download it
Screenshots of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.

If you don’t have an Apple Developer Account and have been eager to try out iOS 18 on your iPhone, rejoice! Apple has finally released the first public beta for iOS 18. The public betas are typically a bit more stable than the developer betas, which is a reason why some people hold off until the public beta.

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 18 right after the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. Since then, three developer betas have come out, and Apple tends to release about three developer betas before the public version a week later. Apple also said that the public beta would arrive sometime in July, and that time has come.

Read more
One of iOS 18’s coolest features just got even better
An iPhone home screen with iOS 18.

In June, we told you how Apple had updated the built-in flashlight’s interface in iOS 18. The latest iOS 18 beta 3 update includes further enhancements to the flashlight UI, making it more attractive and user-friendly.

TechCrunch explains that in the iOS 18 beta 3, the flashlight design now includes a curved line to indicate both the width of the beam and its brightness. The UI also now includes a dotted, curved line at the top to indicate the flashlight’s peak intensity mark. These latest flashlight changes are minor, and it's unclear whether they will be included in the final version of iOS 18. However, the changes demonstrate that Apple intends to revitalize a feature originally introduced in 2013.

Read more