Amazfit has released the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch, and it goes against the gradually increasing price, luxury, and complexity of most big-name smartwatches. Don’t take that to mean it’s basic though, as it manages to pack plenty in for its modest and very tempting $80 price.

Yes, $80. That’s very different to a $400 Apple Watch Series 10 or a $600 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but what do you get? The case is made from a fiber polymer but the frame is made from aluminum, meaning it should feel higher quality than the old all-plastic Amazfit Bip 5. The screen has been upgraded to an AMOLED and is bigger and brighter, measuring 1.97-inches with a 390 x 450 pixel resolution with a 2,000 nits peak brightness.

It neatly brings the low-cost smartwatch up to date, but the improvements on the old model don’t stop there. The sensor array on the back of the smartwatch now contains five photodiodes and two LEDs which gather data on your heart rate, blood oxygen, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, and stress. It also has its own GPS so you won’t always need your phone with you to record your run.

There are 140 different sports ready to be tracked, plus cycle tracking and integration with Wild.AI, Strava, Google Fit, Apple Health, and various other fitness platforms. The Bip 6 doesn’t run Google’s Wear OS operating system, but Amazfit’s own Zepp OS. It requires the Zepp app which is available for both Android and iOS (although some features won’t work with iOS). Connected, the smartwatch has notification support, training plans to follow, and an AI coaching feature too. The smartwatch also has a speaker and a microphone so you can take calls on your wrist.

Amazfit claims the battery will last for up to 14 days on a single charge, but this will depend on how you use the smartwatch and probably the features you enable too. However, it’s up on the 10 days of use from the last model, and more than many other more complex smartwatches too. There are four different colors to choose from: black, stone, red, and charcoal. The Amazfit Bip 6 is available to purchase from Amazfit now for $80.