Digital Trends
Mobile

Amazon zaps prices on Anker iPhone wireless chargers, USB, and portable chargers

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon dropped the prices on a variety of iPhone-compatible Anker chargers for one-day deals. The selection includes two wireless chargers, two USB wall chargers, and three portable chargers. There are seven chargers in all and the sale prices expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts Anker’s iPhone-compatible chargers. They also work with Samsung Galaxy mobile devices. Whether you’re buying gifts for friends or family or want the added convenience of updated chargers yourself, act before midnight and these seven deals can help you save up to $18.

Wireless iPhone chargers

The convenience of simply placing your smartphone on a charging pad or stand cannot be overstated. No more fumbling with cables.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger — $5 off

1 of 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport 5 pad charger 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport 5 pad charger 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport 5 pad charger 1

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger is Qi wireless compatible certified and can charge up to 10 times faster than other 5-watt wireless chargers. You can leave on most rubber, plastic, and TPU phone cases less than 5mm thick, but metal attachments like magnets prevent charging. Compatible with iPhone 8 and later and Galaxy S8 and later smartphones.

Normally priced at $18, the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger is just $13 during this one-day sale. If you want a thin, highly portable wireless charger, you won’t go wrong with this model.

Buy Now

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger — $5 off

1 of 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb charger qi certified compatible 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb charger qi certified compatible 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb charger qi certified compatible 1

Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger has all the features of the thin, round wireless charger above, but adds the convenience of holding your smartphone or tablet vertically or horizontally so you can see the display.

Usually $22, the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger is just $17 during the sale. If you need to monitor your device’s display while it charges, this deal is a great opportunity to save money on a versatile stand charger.

Buy Now

USB wall chargers

When you have multiple devices to charge, but there’s only one power outlet available, USB wall chargers — also called charging hub or charging stations – can be a lifesaver. With a wall charger, you won’t have to carry as many power cables and AC adapters.

Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port — $8 off

1 of 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport speed duo wall charger with 30w power delivery port 3
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport speed duo wall charger with 30w power delivery port 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport speed duo wall charger with 30w power delivery port 1

The Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port is small but mighty. The 30-watt USB-C port charges phones, tablets, and laptop computers and the 12-watt USB-A port can charge other mobile devices. With two port styles, this one device is compatible with a wide range of devices from the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxies to most other mobile devices with charging cables that connect to power via a USB-A cable.

Regularly priced $28, the Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port is just $20 for this daily deal. If you want a single wall charger with wide device compatibility, take advantage of this awesome price.

Buy Now

Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port— $15 off

1 of 5
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb c wall charger premium 60w 5 port desktop with one 30w power deliver
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb c wall charger premium 60w 5 port desktop with one 30w power deliver
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb c wall charger premium 60w 5 port desktop with one 30w power deliver
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb c wall charger premium 60w 5 port desktop with one 30w power deliver
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb c wall charger premium 60w 5 port desktop with one 30w power deliver

Anker’s Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port is ready for a crowd of devices. Use Anker’s Power Delivery 30-watt port to charge USB-C connected devices at high speed and plug four other devices into the intelligent USB-A ports that detect and deliver the charging power level required for optimal charging characteristics.

Normally priced at $50, the Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port is just $35 today only. If you need to charge numerous devices simultaneously, this is a great chance to pick up a powerful and adaptable charger at a discounted price.

Buy Now

Portable chargers

Stuck in an airport with no outlets in sight? Portable chargers can save the day. Carry one or two of these helpful devices in your bag as backup power sources to stay connected and productive.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank— $10 off

1 of 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore ii slim 10000 ultra power bank 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore ii slim 10000 ultra power bank 1

The Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank can recharge an iPhone 8 3.5 times or a Galaxy S8 twice. The portable PowerCore II charges Apple, Android, and Quick-Charge devices quickly, adjust the power to their requirements for the fastest charge.

Normally priced at $36, the Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank is just $26 for one day. If you need recharging on the go, this is a great opportunity.

Buy Now

Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh — $13 off

1 of 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore portable charger 15600mah 2
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore portable charger 15600mah 1

The Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh is your go-to charger if you travel multiple days at a time without convenient access to AC power. If you need to charge various devices, this extra powerful PowerCore is also an excellent choice. You can recharge an iPhone 6 five times, a Galaxy S6 four times, or an iPad Air 1.5 times with this charger.

Normally priced at $40, the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh is just $27 today. If you need extra power in a portable charger, this is the unit for long hauls between AC power.

Buy Now

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & PowerIQ Portable Charger — $18 off

1 of 4
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore speed 20000 20000mah qualcomm quick charge 3 0 and poweriq
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore speed 20000 20000mah qualcomm quick charge 3 0 and poweriq
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore speed 20000 20000mah qualcomm quick charge 3 0 and poweriq
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powercore speed 20000 20000mah qualcomm quick charge 3 0 and poweriq

The Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and PowerIQ Portable Charger is the most powerful of the three Anker PowerCore models in today’s deals. The raw battery power plus Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 and Anker’s PowerIQ to recognize device charging characteristics and VoltageBoost to maximize power delivery work together to provide the fastest charge for your devices. With this model, you can charge an iPhone 7 nearly seven times or a Galaxy S8 four times plus.

Ordinarily priced $60, the Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and PowerIQ Portable Charger is just $42 for this Daily Deal. If you need to carry power to keep running for days, this is a great choice.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our best tech deals page like our best memorial day sales and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back full pen
Deals

Walmart’s Apple sale drops prices on iPads, Apple Watches, and Beats Headphones

Now is one of the best times for Apple deals that we’ve seen in awhile. Walmart has a few good ones right now, so if you’re shopping around for some new Apple gadgets to add to your collection, we’ve got something here to scratch that…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Backup on Pixel 3
Mobile

Data disaster averted! Here's how to back up your Android smartphone

You never know when your Android phone might meet its unexpected demise, which is why you should always back up your device in advance. Here's how to do so using Google, a cable and your PC, or third-party software.
Posted By Simon Hill
google-pixel-3a-xl-phone-call
Mobile

These are the best Pixel 3a XL cases and covers to protect your Google phone

If you want to change up the look or feel of your new Google phone, you want some decent drop protection, or both, then we have you covered with this list of the best Google Pixel 3a XL cases and covers.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon klipsch r5 neckband one day sale earbuds 1
Music

Amazon’s unheard-of price cut on Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds is for today only

For Saturday only, Amazon has reduced the price of the comfortable and great-looking Klipsch R5 by 58%, saving lucky buyers $69. Whether you're buying a gift or upgrading for yourself, don't wait because this deal ends at 11:59 P.M. PST.
Posted By Bruce Brown
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google Play Store feature suggests unused apps to uninstall from Android phones

A new Google Play Store feature informs people that they can free up space by uninstalling unused apps. After tapping on the alert, a list of unused apps on the Android device will be brought up.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
dt debate is the iphone se any good
Mobile

Apple reportedly won’t roll out iOS 13 to iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

Apple is rumored to be dropping support for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE with the release of iOS 13. If true, owners of the iPhone SE would only have three years on the latest version of the mobile operating system.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple Music
Mobile

Music junkie? Here are the 24 best music apps for consuming and creating tunes

We rummaged through the iOS and Android app stores to find the finest mobile music-creation and music-consumption apps in existence. No matter if you're on Android or iOS, here are the best music apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Android

Google I/O 2019

Like Microsoft BUILD and Apple's WWDC, I/O is Google’s premiere event for developers. Between May 7 and 9, thousands descended on the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where Google held keynotes and developer sessions…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iPhone XR
Mobile

2019 iPhone XR may come in green and lavender, replacing coral and blue colors

Apple is reportedly replacing the color options of coral and blue with green and lavender for the 2019 iPhone XR. However, further details such as the specific shade of green that will be offered remain unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Android 10 Q dark theme in Photos app
Mobile

Save battery life and your eyes with Android's dark mode

Google introduce a dark theme option in Android 9 Pie, but in Android 10 Q it's pushing further towards a proper dark mode. We'll show you how to activate dark mode on your Android device and give you a sneak peek of what's coming.
Posted By Simon Hill
Tinder
Social Media

Tinder Lite will soon launch to bring the dating game into emerging markets

Tinder Lite, a lightweight version of the dating app, will soon launch in emerging markets where access to data may be limited. The app will look to bring more people into the dating game, as Tinder looks to maintain its growth.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
google pixel 3a and xl vs 3 right back
Mobile

Pixel 3, Pixel 3a slowdowns reportedly caused by Google’s Digital Wellbeing

Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a owners have reportedly solved the slowdown issues on their devices by deactivating Google's Digital Wellbeing. However, it remains unconfirmed if the feature is indeed negatively affecting the smartphones.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Mobile

Better late than never: HTC confirms Android Pie update for its flagship phones

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen