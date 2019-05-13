Share

Amazon dropped the prices on a variety of iPhone-compatible Anker chargers for one-day deals. The selection includes two wireless chargers, two USB wall chargers, and three portable chargers. There are seven chargers in all and the sale prices expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

We’ve found Amazon’s best discounts Anker’s iPhone-compatible chargers. They also work with Samsung Galaxy mobile devices. Whether you’re buying gifts for friends or family or want the added convenience of updated chargers yourself, act before midnight and these seven deals can help you save up to $18.

Wireless iPhone chargers

The convenience of simply placing your smartphone on a charging pad or stand cannot be overstated. No more fumbling with cables.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger — $5 off

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger is Qi wireless compatible certified and can charge up to 10 times faster than other 5-watt wireless chargers. You can leave on most rubber, plastic, and TPU phone cases less than 5mm thick, but metal attachments like magnets prevent charging. Compatible with iPhone 8 and later and Galaxy S8 and later smartphones.

Normally priced at $18, the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad Wireless Charger is just $13 during this one-day sale. If you want a thin, highly portable wireless charger, you won’t go wrong with this model.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger — $5 off

Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger has all the features of the thin, round wireless charger above, but adds the convenience of holding your smartphone or tablet vertically or horizontally so you can see the display.

Usually $22, the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand Charger is just $17 during the sale. If you need to monitor your device’s display while it charges, this deal is a great opportunity to save money on a versatile stand charger.

USB wall chargers

When you have multiple devices to charge, but there’s only one power outlet available, USB wall chargers — also called charging hub or charging stations – can be a lifesaver. With a wall charger, you won’t have to carry as many power cables and AC adapters.

Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port — $8 off

The Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port is small but mighty. The 30-watt USB-C port charges phones, tablets, and laptop computers and the 12-watt USB-A port can charge other mobile devices. With two port styles, this one device is compatible with a wide range of devices from the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxies to most other mobile devices with charging cables that connect to power via a USB-A cable.

Regularly priced $28, the Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port is just $20 for this daily deal. If you want a single wall charger with wide device compatibility, take advantage of this awesome price.

Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port— $15 off

Anker’s Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port is ready for a crowd of devices. Use Anker’s Power Delivery 30-watt port to charge USB-C connected devices at high speed and plug four other devices into the intelligent USB-A ports that detect and deliver the charging power level required for optimal charging characteristics.

Normally priced at $50, the Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port is just $35 today only. If you need to charge numerous devices simultaneously, this is a great chance to pick up a powerful and adaptable charger at a discounted price.

Portable chargers

Stuck in an airport with no outlets in sight? Portable chargers can save the day. Carry one or two of these helpful devices in your bag as backup power sources to stay connected and productive.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank — $10 off

The Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank can recharge an iPhone 8 3.5 times or a Galaxy S8 twice. The portable PowerCore II charges Apple, Android, and Quick-Charge devices quickly, adjust the power to their requirements for the fastest charge.

Normally priced at $36, the Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank is just $26 for one day. If you need recharging on the go, this is a great opportunity.

Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh — $13 off

The Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh is your go-to charger if you travel multiple days at a time without convenient access to AC power. If you need to charge various devices, this extra powerful PowerCore is also an excellent choice. You can recharge an iPhone 6 five times, a Galaxy S6 four times, or an iPad Air 1.5 times with this charger.

Normally priced at $40, the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger 15600mAh is just $27 today. If you need extra power in a portable charger, this is the unit for long hauls between AC power.

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & PowerIQ Portable Charger — $18 off

The Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and PowerIQ Portable Charger is the most powerful of the three Anker PowerCore models in today’s deals. The raw battery power plus Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 and Anker’s PowerIQ to recognize device charging characteristics and VoltageBoost to maximize power delivery work together to provide the fastest charge for your devices. With this model, you can charge an iPhone 7 nearly seven times or a Galaxy S8 four times plus.

Ordinarily priced $60, the Anker PowerCore Speed 20000, 20000mAh Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and PowerIQ Portable Charger is just $42 for this Daily Deal. If you need to carry power to keep running for days, this is a great choice.

