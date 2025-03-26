 Skip to main content
One UI 7 beta is coming to an affordable Samsung phone soon

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy A55.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s One UI 7, currently limited to devices launched in 2025, will reach more devices very soon. The update Android 15-based update will start rolling out to older devices in April, starting with the Galaxy S24 series on April 10. While the initial set of phones and tablets eligible for the One UI 7 update only includes flagships, affordable phones won’t be far behind.

As Samsung prioritizes on making stable One UI 7 available on its flagship Galaxy S, Z Fold, Z Flip, and Tab S lineups, it is also likely to begin testing the update on a non-flagship phone from last year. Dedicated pages in the One UI 7 beta forums have recently gone live for Galaxy A55, indicating it might be the first in line when Samsung broadens its release.

Great news for Galaxy A55 users!

The One UI 7 beta community page is now live in the India—something exciting is on the horizon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/o0hOOVGur0

&mdash; Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) March 27, 2025

Tipster Tarun Vats, who spotted the new forums, also suggested One UI 7 beta for Galaxy A55 will likely be limited to India and South Korea. The forums do not indicate the exact date of the update’s release, though we expect it shouldn’t take many days to go live.

When Samsung kicks off the One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy A55, those who own the phone will be able to apply to test the update within the Samsung Member app.

The availability of a beta is a good sign that the stable One UI update for Galaxy A55 — and hopefully other A series devices — should not take long. After months of delaying the update, and testing several rounds of beta with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung now appears to have ironed out the issues and is readying a release next month.

Besides the Galaxy S24, One UI beta is available for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S23, all of which are scheduled to receive a stable update in April. If Samsung follows a similar pace with the Galaxy A55, we could expect the phone to get a stable release in May.

